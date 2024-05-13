Reserve Soldiers Make History Graduating Inaugural Air Assault Course

Seven U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 7th Mission Support Command made history, graduating Air Assault School, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Camp Aachen, Germany. This is the first time since the unit’s inception that 7th MSC Soldiers received an opportunity to earn the coveted Air Assault badge.



The 10-day course trains Soldiers on rotary-wing missions, aircraft safety, aero-medical evacuation procedures, pathfinder operations, principles and techniques of combat assaults, rappelling techniques, and sling-load operations.



Sgt. Aric Hauser, a human resources noncommissioned officer assigned to the 83 Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, elaborated on the breakdown of the curriculum.



‘We completed an obstacle course, blocks of instruction on air assault operations and aircraft familiarization, sling load operations and inspections, repelling and repel safety, and a final ruck march into graduation.’



Being the first opportunity to earn an air assault badge, 7th Soldiers determined to make it count, among them, Spc. Faizon Baeg, a lab technician with the Medical Support Unit – Europe and a civilian lab technician with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.



‘‘I heard that this opportunity was very rare (for Reserve Soldiers,)’ said Baeg. ‘I didn’t want to fail that. For me, it became about finding out if I could push the limits of my physical, mental, and emotional capabilities.’ And he did.



The course also requires Soldiers to exhibit the highest standards of professionalism, teamwork, and strength of character. Capt. Sean Homburger, the operations officer for the 773rd Civil Support Team, another 7th MSC Soldier in the course, spoke of how proud he was of the 7th Soldiers.



‘The stigma related to being a Reserve Soldier was one of the greatest challenges,’ said Homburger. “In a multi-component environment, we proved ourselves through our physical training and studying, but also when we needed to work together as a team on events. Rotating through different training stations, serving meals, supporting each other in study sessions – I was so proud of our team for their professionalism and discipline. I think we were excellent stewards of the U.S. Army Reserve and of the kind of Soldiers in our ranks, and I was proud to represent my unit.’



Congratulations to the first iteration of 7th MSC Soldiers to earn the coveted Air Assault Badge.



Forward and Ready!



CW2 Matthew Evans,



209th Digital Liaison Det.







Capt. Sean Homburger,



773rd Civil Support Team







Sgt. 1St Class Lamar Turner,



7th Mission Support Command







Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Terre,



7th Mission Support Command







Sgt. Aric Hauser,



83rd CSSB







Spc. Faizan Baeg,



MSU-E







Spc. Cristian Marginean,



783rd Military Police Battalion

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 09:02 Story ID: 471702 Location: CAMP AACHEN, BY, DE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Soldiers Make History Graduating Inaugural Air Assault Course, by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.