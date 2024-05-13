Investments in Warfighter Sustainment: NAVSUP Program Managers Elevate Barriers at Crombie

Photo By Kayla Plagge | A Tiger Team made up of Program Managers from NAVSUP Headquarters visits NAVSUP FLCSI...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Plagge | A Tiger Team made up of Program Managers from NAVSUP Headquarters visits NAVSUP FLCSI Site Crombie where they conduct the first ever Gemba Walk on an FLC. (U.S. Navy Photos courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By John Day, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Public Affairs



A Tiger Team made up of Program Managers from NAVSUP Headquarters recently visited NAVSUP FLCSI Site Crombie where they conducted the first ever Gemba Walk on an FLC.



The past few years established FLCSI's Site Crombie as a pivotal logistics location in the theater. Located on Defense Munitions Crombie, a military munitions depot on the upper Firth of Forth in West Fife, Scotland, the site supports U.S. maritime operations across the north, offering storage, maintenance, and distribution capabilities for multiple classes of supply critical for warfighter sustainment.



A Gemba Walk coming from the Japanese term Genchi Genbutsu meaning "the situation on site" is a fundamental of Lean management developed by executives at Toyota. The NAVSUP HQ Gemba Team, comprised of Subject Matter Experts from across all of NAVSUPs key product and services, had the objective of reviewing Site Crombie's processes, systems, manning and infrastructure in order to validate the growth requirements and ensure the Site is well postured to support the growing demands of their customers. Being the first ever Gemba Walk conducted at an FLC, NAVSUP is putting the Get Real Get Better initiative into practice by getting down to the deckplate level and addressing resourcing concerns head on, using a proven commercial industry practice.



Head of Establishment (HOE) Colin Thomson set the stage, offering a panoramic view of Defense Munitions Crombie and Defense Equipment & Support products and services. His overview not only illuminated the breadth of Crombie's operations but also highlighted its strategic partnership with NAVSUP.



A throughline of the assessment was the need to modernize infrastructure and optimize logistical processes. This involves leveraging technology and implementing best practices to streamline inventory management and enhance asset visibility. By upgrading storage facilities, implementing advanced tracking systems, and adopting predictive analytics, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella aims to ensure warfighters have timely access to the supplies they require, wherever they are deployed.



Investments in workforce development were also a topic of discussion. Recognizing that the human element is as critical as technological advancements, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella is committed to empowering personnel with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their roles. Through targeted training, cross-functional rotations, and proper leadership, the workforce at Site Crombie is equipped to tackle the evolving challenges of modern warfare logistics.



Ultimately, all parties involved concluded the Gemba Walk was more successful than even initially planned. Through hard-hitting conversations, constructive one-on-one engagements, and substantial interaction between program managers and site systems matter experts, the teams were brought much closer to a mutual understanding of the resources required for both the near and long term.