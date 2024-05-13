U.S., Indonesia Conclude Bilateral Maritime Exercise CARAT Indonesia, Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Bandar Lampung, INDONESIA (May 20, 2024)



Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024 concluded in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 20, following eight days of both ashore and at-sea engagements that enhanced collaboration between the Indonesian and U.S. militaries.



This year’s exercise marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, and 75 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the United States. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



“We have come to recognize our similarities after a week of training and living side by side there are better words that describe the personal relationship we have built over the last week, said Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “Words like honor, courage and commitment describe a common ethos that is so obviously shared between our two navies and Marine Corps. We have learned that a language barrier is not as strong as the bond by those who serve in the field, or on a ship. We’ve learned that we have different

capabilities, but we are both equally capable.”



A bilateral coordination center provided support to both the at-sea and beach landing operations. Made up of joint staffs from both Indonesia and the U.S., the center included operational and support elements throughout the exercise.



“Our Indonesian partners welcomed us and together we continued to build upon the foundation established 30 years ago at the first CARAT Indonesia exercise,” said Captain Tate Robinson, U.S. Navy head of delegation. “The Sailors and Marines from both countries shared skills and tactics that will continue to service the militaries of both nations for the next three decades and beyond. And should we have to put these skills to the test, we will be ready. The CARAT exercises are one way we demonstrate our commitment to allies and partners and to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



USS Somerset (LPD 25), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, along with embarked elements of the 15th MEU conducted amphibious operations with Indonesian Navy ships KRI Kerambit and KRI Harasan. Other U.S. Navy and Marine Corps commands included Task Force 75, Task Force 76/3, Amphibious Squadron 5 and U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band.



“This exercise is a confidence building mission between our two countries,” said Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) Rear Admiral Yoos Suryono Hadi, commander, Fleet Command I.



Experts from both nations’ navies and Marine Corps spent the week exchanging best practices and lessons learned on topics including maritime domain awareness and intelligence, unmanned aircraft systems, public affairs, diving and underwater construction, force protection,

legal, and medical. The exercise included a practical application of the information shared in subject matter expert exchanges in areas.



Somerset and elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



-END-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 06:55 Story ID: 471697 Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Indonesia Conclude Bilateral Maritime Exercise CARAT Indonesia, Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations, by ENS Joash Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.