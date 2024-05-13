NMCRS Recognizes ADFD Key Persons, Volunteers at NSA Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain—The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) team recognized 2024 Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) key persons and volunteers at an on-base ceremony, May 15.



NSA Bahrain made 100 percent meaningful contact with base personnel and ranked number one in the world in per capita donations, averaging $62.95 per person. Additionally, the NSA Bahrain Navy Exchange houses the top three cashiers worldwide for the Navy Exchange’s “5-for-5” coupon sales.



“So far this year, NMCRS has had 95 cases and disbursed over $122,000 in assistance,” said Renee Rhinehart, NMCRS director, thanking the volunteers and representatives for their efforts. “Your meaningful contact as key persons is ensuring education and awareness gets our Marines and Sailors to the right resources.”



During the ceremony, key persons and full-service office volunteers were presented with plaques and certificates, signifying their contributions to the drive. Individual commands were recognized for categories including highest per capita donation, most improved, and the 100 percent award, recognizing commands achieving 100 percent contact and 100 percent donors.



“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of each and every one of you,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. “The NMCRS ADFD is not just about raising money; it’s about supporting our brothers and sisters in uniform. It’s about ensuring that in times of need, they have a safety net to all back on. Whether it’s financial assistance, educational support, or emergency aid, your contributions make a tangible difference in the lives of our service members and their families.”



NMCRS provides assistance to active duty and retired Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their family members. NMCRS provides assistance with basic living expenses such as food, rent, utilities, assistance with emergency transportation, funerals, medical and dental bills, essential car repair, pay problems, and other emergency needs. Assistance is provided with loans or grants, depending on financial need.



“I want to highlight our most significant accomplishment, achieving a one hundred percent contact rate,” said Aperauch. “This remarkable feat is up from 98 percent last year, and demonstrates your relentless pursuit of reaching every Sailor and Marine across all of the commands. Your tireless efforts in ensuring everyone was informed and had the opportunity to contribute have made this possible.”



Through volunteers, key persons, and the Navy Exchange, the 2024 ADFD at NSA Bahrain raised $196,644; an 18 percent increase from 2023, and a new record for the installation.



“This extraordinary achievement is a direct reflection of your passion, dedication, and the meaningful connections you have made within our community,” said Aperauch. “You have set an example for others to follow, and your impact will be felt long after this campaign has ended.”



For the second year in a row, the “5-for-5” Navy Exchange coupon sales at NSA Bahrain were number one in the world. The coupon sales raised more money than any other installation in the Europe, Africa, and Central Command region.



“Let’s take a moment to reflect on what you have achieved, together,” said Aperauch. “You have not only met, but exceeded our goals, setting new records, and raising the bar for future campaigns. Let’s carry this momentum forward, continuing to support our Navy and Marine Corps family with the same passion and dedication.



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

