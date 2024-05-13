Wasp Amphibious Ready Group Conducts Live-Fire with a Purpose

ATLANTIC OCEAN (MAY 16, 2024) The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) conducted a Live-Fire with a Purpose (LFWAP) exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 16, 2024.



LFWAP, which took place following WSP ARG’s completion of Composite Training Unit Exercise, is a live-fire missile exercise where ships showcase their tactical proficiency and combat systems suites against a simulated threat.

Exercises like LFWAP continue to demonstrate the capabilities of the ship’s weapons systems and warfighting readiness of the watchstanders across the ARG.



“This live fire exercise wasn’t just about hitting targets; it was about honing teamwork and communication under pressure” said Capt. Christopher Purcell, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), WSP ARG’s flagship. “I’m incredibly proud of the way this crew came together to achieve such a high level of performance.”



The WSP ARG consists of Wasp, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable (24MEU(SOC)).



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a rapidly deployable Marine Air-Ground Task Force that consists of: Battalion Landing Team 1/8, the Ground Combat Element; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), the Aviation Combat Element; and Combat Logistics Battalion 24, and the Logistics Combat Element.



During the live-fire exercise, Wasp, New York and Oak Hill detected, tracked and engaged with BQM-177A aerial targets. The BQM-177A is a surface-launched, recoverable, remotely piloted, fixed-wing target capable of speeds just short of Mach 1 and altitudes up to 40,000 feet. The aerial target is designed to mimic some of the airborne threats deployed in different areas of operation around the world.



“This was a mission success” said Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore of Amphibious Squadron Four. “Live fire events like this are invaluable for maintaining our combat edge and ensures the WSP ARG remains a ready force.”



In addition to LFWAP, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)-provided training includes the flagship underway training of Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), in which Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) oversea multi-warfare events to build watchstander confidence and competence with combat systems and warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures.



