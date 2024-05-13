Navy chefs shine in Chicago

Photo By Russ Stewart | The winners of the Captain Edward F. Ney awards stand together as one united team...... read more read more Photo By Russ Stewart | The winners of the Captain Edward F. Ney awards stand together as one united team after receiving their awards at the Military Food Service Awards ceremony hosted by the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation at the Palmer House, Chicago, 17 May. Standing with the winning teams are Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command and Chief of Supply Corps and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser (center). see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy chefs from around the world converged at the prestigious Palmer House in Chicago to attend advanced training and receive their Captain Edward F. Ney awards for preeminence in Navy Food Service, 17-19 May.



“These annual awards encourage excellence in Navy Food Service programs with the objective of improving the quality of life for our Navy personnel,” said Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy. “I commend the Navy Undersea Enterprise, Surface Warfare Enterprise, Naval Aviation Enterprise, CNIC, and individual commands for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”



The Ney awards are significant because they are the highest honor a Navy galley can receive for excellence in food service. It's a way to say their hard work is the best of the best. The award program itself was created to encourage better food service across the Navy. This means tastier, more nutritious food for Sailors, which boosts morale and overall well-being. The Ney Awards create a friendly competition between different galleys on ships and shore stations and pushes everyone to constantly improve their service, sanitation, and food quality.



During one of the weekend’s workshops hosted by the National Restaurant Education Foundation, Rear Adm. Ken Epps, commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, shared anecdotes from his time spent as Supply Officer (SUPPO) on an aircraft carrier.



“My commanding officer sat me down and said, ‘The most important thing that you will do on this carrier is take care of our Sailors, that starts with your food service, SUPPO,’” Epps recalled to a packed room of 103 chefs from across the uniformed services.



For most Sailors, the Ney awards might not be a direct achievement they strive for, but they can still have a positive impact on their daily lives. The awards recognize galleys that provide high-quality, nutritious meals. This means tastier food options and a more varied menu for Sailors. A well-run galley contributes to a better overall atmosphere on a ship or base. Knowing their food service is award-winning can give Sailors a sense of pride in their surroundings.



The Ney Awards acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the Navy's Culinary Specialists (CS). Sailors likely appreciate the effort put in by the food service team to provide them with good meals. While Sailors themselves might not win the Ney Awards, they can experience the positive effects on the quality of their food and the overall morale on their ship or base.



“For those of you in this room who cook for your fellow service members, I thank you,” said keynote speaker Chef Opal Poullard, Chef Instructor for Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. “When your military service is done there are many opportunities waiting for you.”



The Ney awards are primarily relevant to the U.S. Navy, but civilians might find them interesting for a couple of reasons; the awards offer a glimpse into the importance of a seemingly mundane aspect of military life – good food. Reliable, nutritious meals can contribute to a Sailor's morale and well-being, which ultimately impacts their ability to serve effectively. The awards recognize top-notch food service practices within a large organization. This can be interesting to anyone in the food service industry, as it highlights methods for ensuring quality, safety, and efficiency in large-scale food preparation.



Also, Navy Food Service programs play a surprisingly significant role in promoting naval readiness, and have a direct impact on Sailor performance, including:



Physical Fitness: Well-nourished Sailors have the stamina and strength needed for demanding physical tasks. Balanced meals with enough protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats provide the energy needed for long shifts, physical training, and combat situations.



Mental Acuity: A Sailor's diet can affect their focus, alertness, and decision-making abilities. Food programs that prioritize nutrient-rich options can help Sailors perform better mentally, both in training and during operations.



Improved Morale: Good food can boost morale and overall well-being. When Sailors feel their basic needs are being met with quality meals, they're more likely to be content and motivated.



Navy Culinary Specialists, the Sailors who are the face of Navy Food Service, have an important and direct role in providing for national security. A healthy and well-fed crew is essential for a successful Navy. Navy ships often operate in remote locations with limited access to fresh food. Efficient food service ensures Sailors have the necessary provisions for extended deployments.



It all boils down to: a strong Navy means a safer nation. A well-prepared Navy deters aggression and protects national interests. By supporting Sailor health, food service programs contribute to a stronger national defense.



Additionally, as the Navy constantly seeks ways to improve its food service programs. The Navy’s innovations in food service can sometimes translate to the civilian sector, leading to better food practices in restaurants, schools, and other institutions.



NAVSUP provides operational and financial policy guidance for Navy chefs to efficiently and confidently execute the food service mission. Navy Supply Officers along with senior enlisted CSs assigned to ships and ashore galleys across the fleet manage the careers of CSs. NAVSUP is a stakeholder, sponsor and key player in the overall training process.



“Fleet leadership is continuously encouraged to reach out to the NAVSUP team at any time for assistance with all issues related to the development of Culinary Specialists,” explained CWO5 Harrison Wright III, NAVSUP Food Service operations officer. “Personnel assigned to the NAVSUP Food Service program are equipped with contacts and resources to immediately solve training deficiencies.”



In conclusion, U.S. Navy Food Service programs are more than just cafeterias. They play a crucial role in keeping Sailors healthy, focused, and ready to defend the nation. The Ney awards are a key part of NAVSUP’s strategy to promote and permeate Navy Food Service programs with an always improving mindset and a constant striving for excellence.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.