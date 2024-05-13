U.S. humanitarian aid for Honduras tops 6 million pounds with Denton Program

A KC-46A Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, delivers 12 pallets of cargo for the Denton Program at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 8, 2024.



The Denton Program is a Department of Defense humanitarian assistance transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by United States-based non-governmental organizations to countries in need.



For deliveries, the program utilizes DOD land, air and sea assets that have space available and are already traveling to the chosen location. This effort also provides opportunities for additional aircrew and logistics training.



With the help of Airmen from the 612th Air Base Squadron, Joint Task Force-Bravo, almost 26,000 pounds of freight was offloaded and stored for pickup by local nonprofits.



“Knowing that we play an active part in bettering people’s lives is extremely rewarding,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Triston Dillard, 612th ABS logistics flight commander. “My team and I are very thankful for the opportunity to be here and to help in any way we can.”



This shipment included educational material, medical equipment, hygiene supplies, household items, clothing, fabrics, footwear and sewing supplies.



The next day, three Honduran nonprofits assembled the donations into trucks at the Soto Cano Air Base Passenger Terminal Cargo Yard for distribution to regions of necessity.



Additional cargo was added, making it a total of 35,000 pounds of donations valued at approximately $40,000 was packed for local transport.



“We are happy to be able to help provide those in our country with supplies that will benefit their health, homes and daily necessities,” said Jorge Suazo with Centro Cristiano Renovación Church.



Transporting this humanitarian aid is contractually managed by the U.S. Transportation Command. The Denton Program is authorized by law and jointly managed by the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Department of State, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the DOD.



“The Denton Program closes the gap between people wanting to help by donating in the United States to those who want to help by distributing in other countries,” said Tristan Mohagen with Mission El Ayudante. “For example, these donated supplies will help 30 schools in need within the area.”



As of this year, the 612th ABS has received 148 tons of cargo for Denton-related deliveries.



This raises the total since 1999 to over 6 million pounds demonstrating JTF-Bravo’s unwavering commitment to being a good friend and neighbor to our partner nations and their citizens.



Editor’s note: The mention of these nonprofits does not constitute endorsement or affiliation by JTF-Bravo or the U.S. military.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 13:07 Story ID: 471654 Location: HN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. humanitarian aid for Honduras tops 6 million pounds with Denton Program, by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.