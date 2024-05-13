Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling garners five Chaplain Corps awards

Photo By Robert W. Mitchell | Air Force District of Washington command chaplain, Chaplain (Col.) Pat Sutter (center)...... read more read more Photo By Robert W. Mitchell | Air Force District of Washington command chaplain, Chaplain (Col.) Pat Sutter (center) presents the Outstanding Large Chapel Team Award to the chapel team at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., during the AFDW Annual Chaplain Corps Awards Ceremony held at the Chapel Center on JBAB on April 30, 2024. From left to right: Msgr. Michael Butler, Chaplain (Maj) Jesse Brown, A1C Anthony Hollister, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Meoshia Wilson, Chaplain (Capt.) Joshua Zarzana, and Tech. Sgt. Colin Tucker. (U.S. Air Force by Robert W. Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. - For their outstanding work in providing religious care and support to military and civilian personnel, the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Chapel team received five awards at the Air Force District of Washington 2024 Chaplain Corps Awards Ceremony held at the JBAB Chapel Center, Washington, D.C., on April 30.

AFDW Command Chaplain, U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Paul Sutter, presented the awards. “It’s a great day to celebrate the hard work and determination of our chaplains and our Religious Affairs Airmen as they provide care to our Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Sutter. “This is our opportunity to give congratulations and commemorate our award winners for the Air Force District of Washington.”

The awards recognize Religious Affairs teams and individuals within AFDW for going above and beyond in their efforts to meet specific Chaplain Corps capabilities. Those capabilities include religious accommodation, spiritual fitness, and advising leaders.

Representing JBAB, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Colin Tucker won the Charles R. Meier Outstanding Religious Affairs Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award; Andrew Holloway, a 43-year patron of the JBAB Chapel Center, won the Spirit of the Four Chaplains Award; Msgr. Michael Butler won the United States Air Force/United States Space Force Chaplain Corps Civilian Award; and both U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Joshua Zarzana and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destiny Williams won the Religious Support Team Award.

JBAB also won the Charles I. Carpenter Outstanding Large Chapel Team of the Year Award.

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Meoshia Wilson, JBAB Senior Chaplain, applauded the event for not only recognizing the behind-the-scenes work performed by chaplains and Religious Affairs teams, but for bringing people together to celebrate the important work that has contributed to “lives being saved and enriched.”

“This team does a remarkable job of serving people,” Wilson said. “We don’t serve to get the credit; it’s great when we do but that’s not why we are here. We are here to build people up spiritually, connect them relationally and equip them to serve in their respective mission set.”

Teams from Joint Base Andrews, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations and Arlington National Cemetery were also recognized for their exceptional performance in delivering religious support services to military and civilian personnel.

The AFDW Chaplain Corps Award Ceremony is a Major Command-level event where the winners go on to compete at the Air Staff-level. Winners at the Air Staff-level are typically announced at the Air Force Chaplain Corps Summit in August.