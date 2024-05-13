U.S. Army awards expedited production contract for HIMARS launchers

ARMY CONTRACTING COMMAND, REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. --The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin an Undefinitized Contract Action with an obligation of $410 million against a not to exceed price of $861 million on May 8 to expedite production of LOT 15, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers.



The award is an Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity contract and delivery order anticipated to be definitized within the regulated timeline. The awards will be made on a sole source, Firm-Fixed-Price basis to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. The procurement expands the replenishment of the U.S. Army’s fleet of launchers in addition to support to Ukraine and other foreign military sales partners.



HIMARS provides unmatched long-range mobile firepower in support of Joint All-Domain Operations. A lightweight mobile launcher transportable by C-130 and larger aircraft for rapid deployment, HIMARS is designed to fire the entire Multiple Launch Rocket System family of munitions, including a six-pack of GMLRS or Extended-Range GMLRS rockets, two Precision Strike Missiles, or one Army Tactical Missile System missile. HIMARS and M270 are the only launchers that can fire these munitions.



The contract award is led by the Army’s Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space and is executed in partnership with the Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal.

