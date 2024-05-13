Team Moody defenders celebrate Police Week

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - - To honor Law Enforcement around the country, defenders from the 820th Base Defense Group and 23rd Security Forces hosted the annual events National Police Week from May 13 to the 18, 2024.



National Police Week highlights the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and reinforces the commitment to service, sacrifice, and unity. This event pays tribute to fallen officers and strengthens bonds among military personnel, law enforcement, and civilians.



“We honor the fallen defenders and civilian law enforcement by always keeping them alive,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyra Watson, 23rd Security Forces electronic security systems. “Their pictures are throughout our squadron; we know their names. We know they made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. We don’t just honor them during Police Week, but every day that we serve.”



The events organized by the 23rd Security Forces Squadron throughout the week aimed to not only commemorate the fallen but also foster camaraderie and teamwork among service members.



“We have members participating from all over,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Ameen, 23rd Security Forces Squadron mission assurance superintendent. “The 23 SFS, 820 BDG, AFOSI, Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office, Cook County Sherrif’s office, Berrian County Sherriff’s Office, and Lanier County all participated in this week’s events and showcased the brotherhood of law enforcement.”



Police Week not only fostered unity among the participants but also served as a poignant reminder of the dedication and sacrifices made by law enforcement officers every day.



“Being a law enforcement officer means a lot to me,” said Watson. “It allows me to be that person who can make a change, no matter how small the situation. I love being able to lend a helping hand to those that need it. It gives me great satisfaction knowing that my job is needed and that I can help someone in any way I can.”



Although Police Week has concluded at Moody, the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice endures, motivating future generations to embrace the principles of service, sacrifice, and unity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:16 Story ID: 471619 Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody defenders celebrate Police Week, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.