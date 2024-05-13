Fort Liberty Deactivates 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – In accordance with a January 2022 Army Structure Memorandum, Fort Liberty hosted an inactivation ceremony for the 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion, May 17, 2024.



The ceremony began with the official party's entrance. Next, the chaplain led all attendees into prayer. Following the invocation was the national anthem. Soldiers proudly saluted while civilians placed their hands on their hearts in a joyous display of patriotism.



After the national anthem concluded, family members of the 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion were handed roses to recognize their sacrifice and service, and the casing of the colors was done directly afterward. To many, this ceremonial procedure is a respectful way to honor the unit's legacy.



"Today's ceremony is about closure and change," said Command Sergeant Major Michael Kinglesmith, 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion Command Sergeant Major. "The Army is consistently evolving and changing its force structure to reflect what's needed so that we continue to remain prepared for the next fight."



The 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion derives its lineage from the 41st Civil Affairs Company, originally constituted on August 25, 1845. The 41st Civil Affairs Company became inactive on May 31, 1947. The company was reactivated as the 41st Military Government Company on March 18, 1955. It was given its final designation as the 41st Civil Affairs Company on June 25, 1959.



Due to the drawdown in U.S. forces in Vietnam, the 41st Civil Affairs Company was deactivated. The 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion was activated on September 16, 2012, and proudly carried on the lineage of the 41st Civil Affairs Company until its inactivation ceremony today.

The deactivation of the 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion was a two-year process.



"We spent the first year preparing to transition operational requirements," said Lt. Col. Steven T. Hampson, 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion Commander. "The second year was the downslope where we had to divest all equipment and transfer all personnel."



The inactivation ceremony was concluded with closing remarks by Col. Charcillea A. Schaefer, 16th Military Police Brigade Commander. Schaefer began her remarks by detailing the lineage of the 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion, highlighting their many achievements throughout their history and praising the extraordinary leadership of both Kinglesmith and Hampson.



"The Army continues to optimize itself in this period of relative peace, and during this time, we bear witness to the inactivation of the 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion," said Schaefer. "Make no mistake though, the next fight is coming, and when it does, our successors will unfurl the colors of this battalion once again."

