Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Holds Open House

HONOLULU, Hawaii (May 15, 2024) Mr. Milt Johnston, left, environmental director, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) speaks with a guest at the NCTF-RH Open House at Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu on May 15, 2024. NCTF-RH hosted an open house for members of the community to learn more about tank cleaning and the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) held an open house for members of the community to learn more about tank cleaning and progress of the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu, May 15.



"This Open House gives us the opportunity to share what’s been done and take a look at where the NCTF-RH is going," said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, NCTF-RH. "We are well on our way towards getting the tanks cleaned, pipelines removed, and site decommissioned."



The Open House featured a range of information booths that laid out specific information about the command and tank cleaning process, to include ventilation, air quality monitoring, sludge removal, and layers of protection used to protect the environment and personnel. A video tour was also presented for visitors to get a glimpse of the inside of the Red Hill facility.



The video tour can be viewed here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z66g4PzR2W8



“We’ve emptied all of the aqueous film-forming foam - better known as AFFF, from the inside the facility, cleaned and repaired an external tank in preparation for sludge removal, started the initial sludge removal actions in two tanks, and started the steps required to begin tank ventilation,” said Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, NCTF-RH. “We’ve also initiated critical steps in our environmental efforts which include a soil vapor extraction pilot and reducing water pumping operations at the Red Hill shaft from 4.2 million gallons to 1.8 million gallons per day.”



Water quality experts were also on hand to answer questions about the Swarm Team results and the Extended Drinking Water Monitoring Program. Additionally, representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were present to address any questions guests had.



Attendees were encouraged to explore the booths and talk with the experts on hand about the process used to clean the tanks.



“Tank Cleaning is a complex process with many steps,” said Barnett. “This is a great venue for our experts to engage with the community and answer any direct questions the public has on such a critical effort.”



Residents who have concerns about their drinking water supplied by JBPHH or want to request a Rapid Response Test and/or Extended Drinking Water Monitoring program test can call the emergency operations center at 808-449-1979. Validated test results from the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Plan are posted to www.jbphh-safewaters.org.



NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies and regulations.



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH