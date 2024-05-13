Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Centralia, Washington

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. George F. Bishop, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred May 23 at Claquato Cemetery, Chehalis, Washington. Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary, Centralia, Washington, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Centralia, Bishop was a member of Battery K, 3rd Battalion, 59th Coast Artillery Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1942. He was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members captured and interned at POW camps after U.S. forces fell to the Japanese. The men were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp, where more than 2,500 POWs perished.



According to historical records, Bishop died July 28, 1942, at the age of 22. He was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 215. Those remains were eventually relocated to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila.



Bishop was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 30, 2023, after his remains were exhumed for laboratory analysis.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating family members of Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing servicemember, known as the Primary Next of Kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a servicemember has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, to include burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. Bishop, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3599633/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-bishop-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary, 360-736-3317.

