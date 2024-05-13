USACE FY24 Civil Works Work Plan provides funding to advance Louisville Metro Flood Protection System Reconstruction Project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District will receive $5.3 million in federal funding to advance the Louisville Metro Flood Protection System Reconstruction Project.

The funds, which were included as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 Work Plan for the Army Civil Works program, will be used to initiate the construction phase of the project.



“This funding will allow the Louisville District to begin the construction process. The funds will be used to design and prepare documents for advertisement and award of the first USACE construction contract,” said Jacob Sinkhorn, Louisville District project manager. “Additional funding will still be required to award future construction contracts, but we are eager to get started on this phase as this is an extremely important project for the Louisville Metro Area.”



USACE, in partnership with the non-federal sponsor—Louisville and Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), completed a study in 2020. The study concluded with a recommendation to reconstruct some of the existing features to ensure the system continues to function as authorized. Major components of the project include repair and rehabilitation of 14 pump stations, modifications of two road closure structures, floodwall repairs and modifications, and gate repair and replacement. Once reconstructed, these measures will provide greater reliability to the Louisville Metro Flood Protection System by bringing 1950s-era components up to current standards.



The Louisville Metro Flood Protection System consists of more than 26-miles of levee and floodwall, with 15 federally constructed pumping stations for maintaining interior drainage in times of flooding. The project was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in response to devastating floods that occurred in the Ohio River Valley in 1937 and was assigned to local interests beginning in February 1957. The project affords protection for loss of life and property damage to the City of Louisville against an Ohio River flood equal to the maximum flood of record in January 1937.



For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office at (502) 315-6767.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 Story ID: 471600 Location: KY, US