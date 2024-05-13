Fort Buchanan prepares service members for the future

Photo By David Hernandez | Approximately 34 service members from the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, Army National...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Approximately 34 service members from the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and U.S. Navy, with duty in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, participated in the Fort Buchanan Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the installation Training Support Center, May 13 to 17. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Approximately 34 service members from the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and U.S. Navy, with duty in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, participated in the Fort Buchanan Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the installation Training Support Center, May 13 to 17.



TAP is an integral part of the military personnel life cycle. It provides comprehensive transition services to separating and retiring service members, their family members, and Department of the Army (DA) Civilians.



During the workshop, counselors deliver the congressionally mandated pre-separation counseling and job search training, assist in the use of automated employment tools, conduct one-on-one employment counseling, and facilitate employment workshops and seminars.



Wilbin C. Colon, Fort Buchanan's transition assistance specialist, incorporated the Department of Labor, Veterans Affairs, and the Small Business Administration into the workshop.



"The intent is to prepare our participants as they transition out of the military by providing them all the necessary tools to join the civilian world effectively," expressed Colon.



During the training, participants learned strategies to prepare effective resumes and conduct job interviews, translate the military occupation specialties to a language that a civilian can understand, and submit veteran compensation claims, among other tools.



According to some of the transitioning service members, the training is valuable.



"I plan not to work for at least the first year after I leave the service so I can adapt to civilian life. Then, in the second year, I will consider getting a job. The tools given to us here are excellent, especially the technique and strategy for doing your resume and transitioning to the language of private business." said Lt. Col. Luis Loyola from the 191st Regional Support Group.



While the program mainly focuses on active-duty personnel, service members from the reserve components can also enroll. If a reserve service member wishes to enroll, they must communicate with the installation's TAP Office to verify available space.



Those interested in more information about Fort Buchanan's TAP can call 787-707-3546 or email usarmy.buchanan.imcom-central.mbx.SFL-TAP@mail.mil.



The TAP program shows, through actions, the emphasis on providing the support, services, and resources our troops need to thrive beyond the battlefield. It also reflects Fort Buchanan's commitment to taking care of its people.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve, and National Guard military personnel, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve Center. (US Army photos by David Hernandez Belaval, Fort Buchanan Public Affairs Specialist/released)