Photo Story: May 2024 Army Reserve firefighter training at Fort McCoy

Army Reserve firefighters with units under the 416th Theater Engineer Command participate in driver/operator training that was instructed by the Illinois Fire Service Institute on May 3, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with support from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department.



Fort McCoy firefighters supported with the use of a reserve engine for a pump as the Soldiers trained on military Tactical Firefighting Trucks.



Fort McCoy's firefighters regularly support troop training in many ways. Additionally, some who service with Fort McCoy's fire service also are military veterans or currently serve with the Army Reserve or Army National Guard as well.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



