May Sailor in the Spotlight: HT1 Deven Nettles

NORFOLK, Va - Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Deven Nettles inspects the X-ray machine in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Lab at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), onboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 13, 2024. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox).

NORFOLK Va. - Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class (HT1) Deven Nettles, a Los Angeles native, is Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Sailor in the Spotlight for May.



Nettles recently assumed the role of Leading Petty Officer (LPO) of the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Lab (Code 135). In this role, Nettles and his team conduct various tests to ensure the integrity of ship components and identify potential problems. These tests include visual inspections, liquid penetrant testing, magnetic particle testing, ultrasonic testing and radiographic testing with an X-ray machine. After the X-ray scan is complete, the team will develop the film in a darkroom where the film is doused in chemicals to fully develop.



“HT1 Nettles is a true professional Sailor that is constantly sharpening his skills here in the NDT Lab at MARMC,” said Code 135 Division Head, Scott Richardson. “Nettles is one of only four Sailors to complete the prerequisites to become a certified Industrial Radiographic Operator since the inception of MARMC’s X-Ray Radiography Program in April 2014. HT1’s professional demeanor and unrelenting work ethic have significantly increased our ability here in Code 135 to support the warships we are charged with maintaining.”



Before joining the Navy 14 years ago, Nettles was attending college and working at an aerospace engineering company. Seeking a change from deskwork and an opportunity to travel, he made the decision to enlist and shipped out one week later.



Nettles' prior leadership experience as an LPO aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in Sasebo, Japan, instilled in him the importance of mentorship and guidance for younger Sailors. He remains committed to fostering their growth and development despite the differences in his current assignment.



“I will say that what I like about being an LPO is seeing the growth of junior Sailors,” Nettles added.



Looking ahead, Nettles’ goal is to complete 20 years of service, with plans for two more tours after his time at MARMC.



When asked about any advice he’d give to young Sailors, his advice was to, “Take it one day at a time and don’t sweat the little things,”



Outside of the Navy, Nettles enjoys fishing, surfing, woodcarving, and making his own hard ciders. He has been married to his wife for nearly 13 years, and together, they share three daughters, ages 13, 10, and eight.



Nettle’s dedication to his craft makes him a worthy recipient of the Sailor in the Spotlight recognition.



