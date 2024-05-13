JFK Mental Health Resources: Embedded Mental Health

Welcome to JFK Mental Health Resources, profiling what services and support is available to Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). Today, let's talk with the Embedded Mental Health, Psych Boss LT Koster & HM2 Becker.



1. In the stress continuum, where do you fall?

HM2 Becker generally sees Sailor’s that fall into the yellow and orange portion of the continuum. His main goal as our Behavioral Health Technician (BHT) is to catch mental health concerns early and to offer treatment that either prevents a ‘disorder’ diagnosis or to treat mild to moderate symptoms. I [LT Koster] typically am working with people in the orange, but I can and sometimes do span all the way to red. However, when working in the dark orange to red range, my goal is always to use appropriate resources (e.g., command escort, ambulance) to get someone to emergency resources including the Emergency Room.

2. What services do you provide?

HM2 Becker does all of our triages. This allows us to know what each Sailor requesting mental health needs, and how to help them better understand where they fall on the Road Map. He also offers intake appointments and follow-up therapy for mild to moderate mental health disorders. I offer intake appointments and follow-ups for moderate to severe mental health disorders, I manage acute mental health concerns like suicidal thoughts, and I do all of JFK’s special duty screenings that require a mental health provider’s sign off (e.g., up/down chits, DSCA evaluations, AA&E, Fitness for Duty).

3. When should Sailors come to you for your services?

Sailors can always come to medical and be seen for concerns related to mental health. A key reason for the triage process is so Sailors have a known touch point with mental health services and we, in medical, can act as a funnel to get them to the services that fit their needs the best.

3. Why should Sailors make time for Mental Health?

Sailors should come to Mental Health, because we are just one aspect of health care that allows people to get back to or stay in peak performance and wellness. Whether it be a quick check-up (like a yearly physical) or coming in knowing you really need treatment, Mental Health services are here to round out truly holistic health care.

5. What is one common misconception about your position and why do Sailors need to know the truth?

One of the most common misconceptions I hear from Sailors is that coming to Mental Health is going to ruin their career or lead to separation. I want Sailors to hear that my personal goal, and what the Navy tasks me with, is maintaining or strengthening Sailors’ health in order to keep them or return them to a full duty status. HM2 Becker and I work very hard to offer treatment that allows Sailors here at JFK, from E1-06 and with any special duty status, NEC, etc., the best chance of keeping the career they have earned and keeping them healthy enough to stay in the Navy.







6. Imagine there is a Sailor debating coming to see you and use your services. What would you say to them?

Just give us a shot. At the core, HM2 and I are here to listen to concerns, provide resources, and advocate for people. We are just two people with specific skills and training that allows us to help others feel heard, seen, and understood. Whether you come with a long history of concerns, diagnoses, and treatment, or your come to mental health brand new and having no idea what to expect, we will do our best to hear you and get you what you need to fully recover.

6. What is a good way for people to contact you?

The best way to schedule with Mental Health is to place a request through the JFK Medical QR code and just give a quick description of your concerns. That said, if you ever see us walking around the command, don’t hesitate to pull us aside. My favorite part of embedded medicine is being able to be in command spaces instead of stuck in a clinical office. Don’t hesitate to stop us when you see us, teach us about your spaces, help us understand the day-to-day grind at JFK, and let us know ways we can support this team.



“I want to remind everyone of the importance and power of showing up every day and simply being human together. Some days this means we show up empowered, driven, and resilient. Other days we may miss home/family/friends, feel vulnerable, worried, be experiencing grief/loss, or feeling lost. Other days we may notice joy, excitement, relief, or contentment. Regardless of how we show up each day, we are just people living life together. Life is messy. Human experiences are complex and ever changing. And yet we, as Sailors, have the unique opportunity to show up, be present for each, walk in the messiness of our human experiences side-by-side, and work as a team to make each day one worth living.”

- LT Koster, JFK Psych Boss

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 10:26 Story ID: 471556 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JFK Mental Health Resources: Embedded Mental Health, by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.