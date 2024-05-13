JFK Mental Health Resources: EIPC Isobelle Morrison

Welcome to JFK Mental Health Resources, profiling what services and support is available to Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). Today, let's talk with the EPIC.



What is an EIPC?

Ms. Morrison serves as a non-clinical trainer and collaborates with the ship’s Deployed Resiliency Counselor (DRC). Ms. Morrison holds workshops to educate Sailors and Marines about topics relating to their personal development. She also facilitates some annual general military training (GMT) topics including suicide prevention and sponsorship.

She serves all JFK Sailors, and will deploy with the ship once that time comes. In theory, Sailors are more available to take advantage of the EIPC’s classes and services while at a pre-commissioning unit. Ms. Morrison stressed the unique opportunity JFK Sailors have compared to other carriers’ crews.

“Given the pre-commissioning environment of JFK, I would say use this opportunity to gain some tools, some knowledge, some skills to be a better Sailor. When you do get ready to deploy, then you at least have some important skills in your tool bag.”



1. In the stress continuum, where do you fall?

When we consider the stress continuum, individuals can reach out to me at any point, as prevention falls into the green and yellow categories. If they arrive in the yellow or red, there will be a warm handoff to the appropriate provider.

2. What services do you provide?

I provide eleven core courses, including stress management, anger management, conflict management, and conflict resolution. I also teach about maintaining respect in the workplace. Just think of me as a Fleet and Family floating aboard the ship. The advantage of being based in Newport News is that I have direct access to Fleet and Family. This means that if there is anything I don’t offer, such as financial services, I can easily arrange for that class.

3. When should Sailors come to you for your services?

We service our car, right? We’ll take it for an oil change. And the same applies to our mental health. It’s important to be able to admit when we’re feeling overwhelmed. To say, for example, “I am considering taking a stress management class, as I am struggling to manage my anger effectively. Let me join one of these anger management classes.” For those parents who are planning to have children, we offer parenting classes. Sailors can come to me at any time for preventation tools and techniques.

4. What is one common misconception about your position and why do Sailors need to know the truth?

They confuse us with the DRC and think we’re counselors when we’re not. We provide non-clinical prevention services. Because I don’t do any clinical work, I don’t diagnose. In terms of counseling, I don’t do one-on-one sessions. Most of the time, people say, “Well, we met, and we did a counseling session.” It’s not a counseling session; it’s simply prevention.

5. Imagine there is a Sailor debating coming to see you and use your services. What would you say to them?

I would ask, What do you have to lose at the end of the day? Nothing will change if nothing changes. So if I’m not doing anything different and I know this is not working, how do I know if I’m losing anything by trying something different? EIPC can show you something different.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 10:26 Story ID: 471554 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JFK Mental Health Resources: EIPC Isobelle Morrison, by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.