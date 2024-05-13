86 AW welcomes new commander

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 86th Airlift Wing welcomed its incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 17, 2024.



Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones relinquished command of the 86th Airlift Wing to Williams during a change of command ceremony, presided over by Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander.



Jones commanded the 86th AW from July 15, 2022, to May 17, 2024. The 86th AW supports the headquarters for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, Third Air Force, three tenant wings, and more than 120 mission partners to include 56,000 U.S. service members and their families in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



Jones set the vision to strengthen partnerships and executed the no-fail missions of the 86th AW. During his command of the 86th AW, Jones led the global gateway ensuring the U.S. and NATO Allies remain postured to respond, within a moments notice, to any global crisis in support of U.S. and allied missions.



“Together we have set the standard for this theater,” said Jones. “We have operated the premier projection platform in our Air Force and successfully defended U.S. interests.”



As Williams assumed command of the 86th AW she expressed deep gratitude for Team Ramstein’s commitment to the mission and her confidence that the 86th AW will remain a strong force in the global gateway.



“I want to personally thank you for your selfless devotion to duty and dedication to the mission, that devotion and dedication is essential as we move forward, establishing a new chapter in the history of the 86th,” she said.



“My promise to you is that we will remain focused on enhancing our capabilities while fostering our relationships in support of America's warfighters.”

