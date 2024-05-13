CMC members take a look at ‘Courage to Deliver’ exhibit

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Civilian Military Council tour the “Courage to Deliver” exhibit...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Civilian Military Council tour the “Courage to Deliver” exhibit during their quarterly meeting Thursday, May 16 at the Army Women’s Museum on Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Sharp) see less | View Image Page

Story by Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Leaders from the installation and the surrounding communities came together Thursday to discuss common interests and learn more about one of the installation’s namesakes.



The quarterly Civilian Military Council meeting was hosted by Fort Gregg-Adams and took place Thursday at the Army Women’s Museum.



After Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, welcomed the CMC, Museum Curator Tracy Bradford provided an overview of the latest addition.



The exhibit, titled, “Courage to Deliver” covers the World War II experience of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. It honors the legacy of the World War II unit commanded by Lt. Col. Charity Adams.



The installation’s name honors Adams and retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg. Gregg is the Army’s first Black three-star general and namesake of an Army logistics award. Adams — as she was known before leaving military service and taking the married name Earley — led the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion beyond mission accomplishment in the European Theater of Operations during World War II.



The battalion was the first and only primarily African American female unit to be deployed overseas during WWII. The unit also included Latin American, Hispanic, Caribbean and Asian Pacific Islander women. The unit was active from 1945 to 1946 and consisted of 855 women, of which 824 were enlisted and 31 were officers, under the command of then-Major Charity Adams.



The exhibit was created in partnership with descendants of the unit and features images and artifacts that capture the experiences of the battalion, Bradford said. Prior to this exhibit, there was only one artifact in the entire Army Museum Enterprise related to the unit.



Funded through a partnership of federal and private support, the exhibit features 21 artifacts, 42 images, and 11 graphic panels and is in the museum’s 720 square foot changing exhibit space.



The event also included an award presentation in which Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Mike Flanagan presented a coin to Col. James D. Hoyman, garrison commander, for Hoyman’s efforts during his command tenure.



The CMC is a Fort Gregg-Adams-sponsored forum bringing together leaders and decision-makers from surrounding communities for the express purpose of creating dialogue and exchanging information. In this way, the Council connects the installation with communities through the dissemination of information supports strong relationships and effective communication.