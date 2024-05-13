MSCoE leadership announce 2023 civilians of the year

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Maneuver Support Center of Excellence leaders announced the 2023 civilians of the year during a ceremony May 14 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.



Opening the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said he especially wanted to thank two groups of people — the awardees and their leadership.



“I want to thank the leaders because the awardees today wouldn’t be nominated if it wasn’t for leaders going above and beyond,” Beck said. “I want to thank and congratulate the awardees — you guys are the ones that make it fun to come to work.”



The senior civilian on the installation, Douglas Babb, the new MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood deputy to the commanding general, served as the guest speaker for the event. He said he has only been on post for a few days, but he has already been impressed by the “welcoming and extremely professional” community.



Babb noted the civilian force is an important part of the Army team.



‘We take the same oath as our military counterparts, make the same commitment and have the same responsibility to support and defend the nation’s Constitution. As the military’s force structure and warfighting requirements ebb and flow, our civilian team is stalwart, often taking increasing roles and responsibilities,” Babb said. “We provide leadership, policy, strategy, plans, along with specialized skills, wisdom and a continuity required for sustained long-term success.”



According to Sarah Martin, a workforce management specialist with the MSCoE Civilian Personnel Office, the civilians of the year awards are intended to recognize employees for their outstanding efforts in both their daily work and specific acts.



The civilians of the year received awards in four categories aligned with the MSCoE Enduring Priorities — each with three levels of award.



The 2023 awardees included:



In the Acquire, Retain, and Care for People category:



Foundational: Sara Krull, MSCoE



Advanced: Michael Fell, MSCoE



Strategic: Donald Ungerecht, Field Maintenance Expansion Tank-automotive and Armaments Command



In the Develop Leaders of Character category:



Foundational: Brandi Kumpula, FMX TACOM



Advanced: Samantha Simpson, MSCoE



Strategic: Donald Durst Jr., Collective Training Division, U.S. Army Engineer School



In the Train Warriors of Character and Generate Readiness category:



Foundational: Becky Britt, USAES



Advanced: Martha Yoshida, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security



Strategic: Deneen Lee, Quality Assurance Office, MSCoE



In the Drive Change and Shape the Force category:



Foundational: Glen Batzinger, U.S. Army Military Police School



Advanced: Patrick Holt, USAES



Strategic: Brock Lercher, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office



Martin said a panel of members from across the installation voted for recommended winners, and the commanding general selected the final winners, who each received a physical award and a $500 prize.



Individuals awarded the 2023 Excellence in Government Award were also recognized at the ceremony. The Excellence in Government Award program recognizes military, postal and federal civilian employees for their individual and team accomplishments in the workplace and community.



The Fort Leonard Wood recipients of the Excellence in Government Awards are:



International Military Student Office staff: Sherryl Burrus, Joseph Gadzo, Sarah Greene, Kenneth Howard, Amanda Koren, Micah Pereza, Elizabeth Roloson, Jacqueline Quitugua, Sgt. 1st Class Alan Ames and Staff Sgt. Karla Cuellar.



The International Student Office staff was also awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Team Award.



The Diversity and Inclusion Individual Award went to Paul Gamache, MSCoE.

