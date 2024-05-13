Area communities honor future service members at Waynesville event

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Following the Community Salute to Service event May 10 in the Waynesville High School...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Following the Community Salute to Service event May 10 in the Waynesville High School gymnasium, loved ones pose with students being honored for their decision to join the military. see less | View Image Page

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — For volunteering to serve as future military members, high school students from across South-Central Missouri were celebrated May 10 at the Community Salute to Service event in Waynesville High School’s gymnasium.



The event recognized 31 high school seniors, who are joining a branch of the military, who are attending a college ROTC program, or who have received an appointment to a military academy.



Speaking at the event, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, thanked Fort Leonard Wood’s surrounding communities for their commitment to supporting the military.



“Thank you for being here tonight. The passion for our military service given by these communities through their support is so evident in events like tonight,” Beck said, before turning to the students. “I can’t thank you enough for raising your right hand and saying you want to serve our nation.”



Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Rick Morris provided additional remarks and Waynesville R-VI School District Superintendent Hilary Bales hosted the presentation.



Students were individually recognized by the branch of the military they are joining:



Beck congratulated students joining the U.S. Army (including the Army Reserve), Army ROTC, those with appointments to the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as they crossed the stage; Brig. Gen. Matthew Bacon, assistant adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, congratulated the students joining the National Guard; Marine Col. Scottie Redden, Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment commander, congratulated the students joining the Marine Corps; Navy Lt. Joshua Lamb, Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Fort Leonard Wood officer in charge, congratulated students joining the Navy; and Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Carlson, 368th Training Squadron commander, congratulated students joining the Air Force.



Michael Bennett, father of future Soldier, David Bennett, currently attending Waynesville High School, said he is proud his son is following in his footsteps.



“He is going to ROTC at the University of Missouri in Columbia, and he hopes to branch into aviation. It is very exciting. He is going to be a fourth-generation service member. He reminded us of that when he told us he wanted to make the Army his profession,” Bennett said. “I hope he has as much fun as I did in my 28 years.”



During the ceremony, Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band provided live music, and Waynesville High School’s Junior ROTC color guard posted the colors.



Beck closed with words of advice and well wishes for the future service members.



“You are about to become part of our team, a team that values you as an individual and as a member of the team. We like to say you are joining a profession. It is a big deal to join a profession, so welcome to our team,” Beck said



According to Beck, the future service members will be challenged throughout their entire careers.



“You will reach levels that you didn’t even know you could get to. You will find strength in yourselves, and as the going gets tough, you will lean on your battle buddies,” he said. “Men and women you don’t even know today will become lifelong friends through thick and thin.”



Beck concluded his remarks by commenting on what the students will experience while serving their country.



“You will experience the world over — different cultures, different ideas and different worlds. You are answering a calling and committing to something bigger than you,” Beck said. “To that, I thank you. You are very inspiring.”