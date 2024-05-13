Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Dedicates Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic

Photo By James Stockman | Pam Rinn (second from right), spouse of the late Capt. Paul X. Rinn, cuts a ribbon...... read more read more Photo By James Stockman | Pam Rinn (second from right), spouse of the late Capt. Paul X. Rinn, cuts a ribbon with her daughters to dedicate Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic in his honor as (left to right) Captain Betz, commanding officer, Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, Capt. Baggett, commanding officer, Surface Warfare Schools Command, and Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic observe. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. Sharon L. Ferracci) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. --- Rear Adm. Joseph F. Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, inaugurated the Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic (MSTCLANT) during a ribbon cutting ceremony, May 15, 2024.



MSTCLANT was named “Rinn Hall,” after Capt. Paul X. Rinn, a naval officer who led heroic actions to save USS Samuel B. Roberts (FFG-58) after the ship struck an Iranian-laid mine while escorting American-flagged merchant ships in 1988 during Operation Earnest Will.



“The dedication of MSTCLANT is much more than just the final touches on a building and the celebration of a great man,” said Cahill. “It is a symbolic end of an initial investment in vastly improved training and the true beginning of a new era in surface warfare education and professionalism.”



Cahill continued to speak on the legacy of Rinn and his impact on the Surface Warfare community.



“[Paul] never gave up on anyone, not even his most problematic Sailor,” said Cahill. “He [would tell his Sailors,] ‘be only the best, not just in your everyday job, but in everything you do.’ He believed in the goodness in people and in his teammates. The impacts of [Paul’s] mentorship and leadership in our community will continue to be felt across the waterfront for years to come. I can think of no one better to represent the officers we are looking for in the surface warfare community; it would not be the same without his leadership, mentorship, dedication, and bravery. To echo the ideals he instilled in his crew: Paul Rinn simply was the best.”



The ceremony’s special guest speaker, Bradley Peniston, author of “No Higher Honor: Saving the USS Samuel B. Roberts in the Persian Gulf,” said, “Why do we name buildings for people? To honor them, to be sure, but also to remind us of a model to emulate. The heroes of the past offer a path to follow, a standard to meet, a spur to excellence. It is fitting that the Navy named something for Paul Rinn, who leads so fervently in the power of naval heritage.”



As a result of the Vice Chief of Naval Operation’s Surface Force Comprehensive Review, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) received direction to establish and develop comprehensive mariner training centers to provide the skills and knowledge required to correct and improve upon deficiencies cited in the comprehensive review.

“Thank you, Pam Rinn, and the entire Rinn family for your graciousness and willingness to let us share in Paul’s legacy,” said Capt. Jeffrey Betz, commanding officer, MSTCLANT. “Similar to his tenure at the Surface Ship Combat Readiness and Survivability Office in the Pentagon where he championed programs to improve the surface Navy’s combat readiness, MSTCLANT works tirelessly to ready sea-bound warriors for the challenges we know they will face while deployed. We fully embrace Paul’s legacy, and it is an honor to name our facility after him.”



MSTCLANT established on October 1, 2020, readies sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants possessing the shiphandling and navigation skills to fulfill the Navy’s mission of maintaining global maritime superiority.



The state-of-the-art training center houses 10 navigation, seamanship, and shiphandling trainer (NSST-1) simulators, 30 conning officer virtual environment (COVE, or NSST-2) simulators, one bridge wing simulator (NSST-3), two full-mission bridge simulators (NSST-4), two full-mission bridge and combat information center simulators (NSST-5) and 14 electronic classrooms.



With support from similar training centers in Newport, Rhode Island and San Diego, the Surface Warfare community increased junior officer shiphandling simulator hours threefold.



“We’re proud of MSTCLANT for their amazing work training the fleet,” said Capt. Joseph Baggett, commanding officer, Surface Warfare Schools Command. “I think the impact we make on our Sailors – teaching them to become competent, lethal watchstanders and warfighters - that would make Capt. Rinn proud.”



For more information about MSTCLANT, visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/MSTCLANT/