NSA Naples Hosts Armed Forces Olympics

NAPLES, Italy - Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), Naples hosted the annual Armed Forces Olympics at Carney Park for U.S. and NATO service members. NATO recently celebrated its 75th anniversary this year on April 4, but for the U.S. and NATO community in Naples, this 75th year has been a time to unite and celebrate their ongoing camaraderie.



Through friendly competition, the Armed Forces Olympics fosters an environment of sportsmanship, physical and mental fitness, and international military cooperation. A total of 16 Commands were in attendance at the competition.



“It’s always rewarding for me to help develop good relations between U.S., Italian, and NATO counterparts,” said Laura Di Marzo, MWR Sports Specialist and Event Coordinator. “They have the opportunity to compete in a friendly environment while enjoying the day off.”



Athletes were challenged in events such as: archery, obstacle courses, a 5K relay, bubble soccer and more. Events challenged more than the traditional fitness of the teams, but also their creativity, initiative, and problem-solving ability. Despite the challenges, the event was highly anticipated by the competing teams.



“Sometimes our work can be stressful,” said Transaction Service Center (TSC), Naples’ team captain Personnel Specialist Third Class Yvette Gonzalez. “But being able to experience these events give us that much needed break. We’ve had a lot of laughs today.”



Gonzalez continued, sharing her experience as a team captain for TSC Naples.



“Our command participated in the Armed Forces Olympics for the first time this year.” said Gonzalez. "Despite it being a learning experience for all of us, I love that every team is always cheering each other on.”



Events like the Armed Forces Olympics promote healthy competition and build camaraderie with both U.S. and NATO elements.



“It was a beautiful experience to be a team captain, getting to work closer with my colleagues and staff," said Sgt. Maj. Adjt. Alfredo Benedetto, team captain of Quartiere Generale Italy Joint Forces Command Naples. “I had the opportunity to interface with various armed forces and interact with many people from different countries.”



The significance of the Armed Forces Olympics taking place during NATO's 75th anniversary year has allowed the event to take on a new air of unity, cooperation, and readiness among allied nations.



Since its founding on April 4, 1949, NATO has held to its enduring values codified in the North Atlantic Treaty. The vision articulated in its preamble continues to guide the Alliance today: Allies "are determined to safeguard the freedom, common heritage and civilization of their peoples, founded on the principles of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. They seek to promote stability and well-being in the North Atlantic area. They are resolved to unite their efforts for collective defense and for the preservation of peace and security.” Over the past 75 years, NATO has successfully evolved and adapted to the ever-changing security environment of the Euro-Atlantic area to ensure it is ready to defend against any aggressor at any time. It is the first political-military Alliance based on consensus with all its members participating on equal footing, and the first one founded in peacetime in order to prevent conflict and preserve peace.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



For more news about NSA Naples and the Sailors who serve onboard the installation, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 08:36 Story ID: 471531 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Hosts Armed Forces Olympics, by Josephine Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.