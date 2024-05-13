Chief of Chaplains of the Navy tours Huntington Hall

Photo By Telly Myles | Newport News, VA - In a visit aimed at strengthening mental and spiritual well-being...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | Newport News, VA - In a visit aimed at strengthening mental and spiritual well-being alongside physical fitness, Rear Adm. Gregory Todd, Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, spoke with staff at the Armed Forces Wellness Center located within Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility on 14 May. Photo Credit: Capt. Randell Buchanan, Quality of Service Director. see less | View Image Page

Newport News, VA - In a visit aimed at strengthening mental and spiritual well-being alongside physical fitness, Rear Adm. Gregory Todd, Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, toured the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility on 14 May.



Todd's visit centered on the Armed Forces Wellness Center (AFWC) located within Huntington Hall. He expressed keen interest in the facility's current operations and future plans, particularly regarding the integration of mental health and spiritual health services alongside the existing physical fitness programs. This focus on holistic wellness reflects the Navy's growing recognition of the importance of comprehensive well-being for service members.



Capt. Randell Buchanan, Quality of Service Director for Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News, highlighted the Admiral's appreciation for the efforts made to improve living conditions for Sailors at Huntington Hall. The Admiral commended the recently updated furniture and expressed strong support for the ongoing Quality of Service initiatives.



Opened on January 29th, 2024, the AFWC at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia offers valuable resources specifically for Sailors assigned to units at Newport News Shipbuilding. The center provides personalized health coaching and access to advanced fitness testing technology. These services empower Sailors to take charge of their physical well-being.



The visit also served as an affirmation of the Navy’s commitment to improving the living conditions of its personnel, as evidenced by the ongoing Quality of Service initiatives. The Navy continues to strive for a healthy and supportive environment for its personnel, recognizing that their well-being is integral to the success of their missions.