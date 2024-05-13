NASIC unveils new intelligence facility

Courtesy Photo | Rep. Michael Turner, R-Dayton, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rep. Michael Turner, R-Dayton, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, gives a few comments during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Intelligence Production Complex III at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 13, 2024. During his remarks, he talked about continuing to invest in facilities that do intelligence work and praised the men and women continuing that mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Elizabeth Figueroa Quinones) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — The National Air and Space Intelligence Center proudly opened the doors to its newest addition, the Intelligence Production Complex III, in a May 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony.



The ribbon cutting event brought together more than 100 community members, elected officials, and Air Force leaders to celebrate the project’s completion, which finished under time and on budget.



“I was here during the groundbreaking,” said Col. Ariel Batungbacal, NASIC Commander. “And now, when I see this tremendous feat, I consider the toughest intelligence and security challenges we might face and how NASIC will navigate the future landscape of evolving and emerging threats.”



Batungbacal went on to explain how the features of IPC III – mission-specific functions, collaboration spaces, and 3D visualization capabilities – align with NASIC’s efforts to modernize its analytic ecosystem and culture.



“This world-class, purpose-built addition has the cutting-edge workspaces needed to successfully enable the United States Air Force and Joint Force mission,” she said.

The five-story building expands the center’s footprint on Wright-Patt by adding 255,000 square feet and 980 workstations to NASIC’s existing campus.



“A project of this magnitude or complexity does not happen without intense collaboration,” said U.S. Army Col. L. Reyn Mann, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Commander. “And that’s exactly what we saw between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wright-Patterson AFB Civil Engineering Group, our contractor partners Messer Construction and Black & Veatch Engineering, and of course the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.”



In addition to Batungbacal and Mann, the hourlong, outdoor ceremony also featured remarks from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Leah Lauderback, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations; U.S. Rep. Michael Turner, R-Dayton; and Matthew Schnelle, Vice President, Messer Construction Company.



NASIC personnel are expected to start moving into the new building this summer.