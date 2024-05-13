Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility

    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility

    Courtesy Photo | Rep. Michael Turner, R-Dayton, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — The National Air and Space Intelligence Center proudly opened the doors to its newest addition, the Intelligence Production Complex III, in a May 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

    The ribbon cutting event brought together more than 100 community members, elected officials, and Air Force leaders to celebrate the project’s completion, which finished under time and on budget.

    “I was here during the groundbreaking,” said Col. Ariel Batungbacal, NASIC Commander. “And now, when I see this tremendous feat, I consider the toughest intelligence and security challenges we might face and how NASIC will navigate the future landscape of evolving and emerging threats.”

    Batungbacal went on to explain how the features of IPC III – mission-specific functions, collaboration spaces, and 3D visualization capabilities – align with NASIC’s efforts to modernize its analytic ecosystem and culture.

    “This world-class, purpose-built addition has the cutting-edge workspaces needed to successfully enable the United States Air Force and Joint Force mission,” she said.
    The five-story building expands the center’s footprint on Wright-Patt by adding 255,000 square feet and 980 workstations to NASIC’s existing campus.

    “A project of this magnitude or complexity does not happen without intense collaboration,” said U.S. Army Col. L. Reyn Mann, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Commander. “And that’s exactly what we saw between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wright-Patterson AFB Civil Engineering Group, our contractor partners Messer Construction and Black & Veatch Engineering, and of course the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.”

    In addition to Batungbacal and Mann, the hourlong, outdoor ceremony also featured remarks from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Leah Lauderback, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations; U.S. Rep. Michael Turner, R-Dayton; and Matthew Schnelle, Vice President, Messer Construction Company.

    NASIC personnel are expected to start moving into the new building this summer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 08:35
    Story ID: 471525
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASIC unveils new intelligence facility, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility
    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility
    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility
    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility
    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility
    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility
    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility
    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility
    NASIC unveils new intelligence facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #relentlesspursuit #bolddiscovery
    #relentlesspursuit #bolddiscovery #NASIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT