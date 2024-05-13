Pace, Florida Native Recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s 2023 Sailor of the Year

By James Stockman, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) recognized a Pace, Florida native and 2008 graduate of Wewahitchka High School as its 2023 Sailor of the Year (SOY) during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, May 16, 2024.



Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Brandon Tifft, an instructor at Maritime Skills Training Center Pacific, San Diego, was one of four finalists acknowledged for their dedication in developing and delivering combat-ready warfighters to the fleet.



“This command has put me in front of hundreds of Sailors that have made me a better leader, instructor and mentor,” said Tifft. “Instructing five different courses across all ranks of our community gives me the opportunity to listen to Sailors from different platforms and share my love for being a boatswain’s mate.”



Tifft credits much of his success to the values he gained while growing up in a small, western Florida community.



“Growing up in a small town, I learned how important your community is and helping people when they need it,” said Tifft. “When your neighbor needs your help, you stop what you’re doing no matter how important and help them out. I find many similarities throughout my naval career and reflect on the impact it has had on me. When a junior Sailor asks for training or help with something, no matter how important I think what I am doing is, nothing is more important than stopping and helping that Sailor. I have seen first-hand as a junior Sailor the impact it had on me when I would ask for training and leadership pushed me to the side for tasks that are more ‘important’. I treat my division as my community and each Sailor as my neighbor; I will always stop to help.”



Like many of those who answered our nation’s call to service, Tifft joined the Navy to gain a sense of purpose and to continue his family’s legacy of military service.



“My grandfather served in the military, and it always made me proud seeing how much he loved his country,” said Tifft. “Speaking with my dad one day, I told him that I was struggling to find purpose or value in what I was doing after no longer being able to play college football due to injury. We talked about the military, and I thought about my grandpa’s stories from Germany during World War II and the thought of one day telling my grandkids my own stories about serving my country. I wanted to be a part of a team again; I wanted to do something that meant something. I wanted to make my grandpa proud. I went to the recruiter and soon found that the Navy was the missing piece.”



Working as an instructor at a Navy schoolhouse, Tifft sees firsthand the challenges that young Sailors face during training, and he offers a piece of advice to anyone considering military service.



“I would tell anyone considering the Navy that it can be the best decision of your life, or it can be the hardest decision of your life,” said Tifft. “No easy job comes with real fulfillment and respect. A Navy career will be challenging and difficult, but you will make everyone you know proud that you served your country and sacrificed for the freedom of everyone you love.”



Sailors serving throughout the MyNavy HR Force Development domain competed against nearly 11,000 instructors and staff members for this prestigious distinction. Tifft and the other three finalists demonstrated superior sustained performance in their roles, excelling as leaders and mentors at their respective commands.



“The close competition at this level is a testament to our four finalists and to their professionalism and dedication,” said Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, NETC’s commander, who provided remarks at the ceremony. “Each of these Sailors has been an inspiration to their friends, families and shipmates. I look forward to hearing of their continued success throughout their naval careers.”



As the NETC SOY, Tifft will be promoted to chief petty officer.

Other SOY finalists included:



• Navy Diver 1st Class Zachary Corrente, Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, Panama City, Florida.

• Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class John M. Pintore, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, Detachment Lakehurst, New Jersey.

• Musician 1st Class Colin R. Greggs, Naval School of Music, Virginia Beach, Virginia.



NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from “street to fleet,” by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters.



Date Taken: 05.17.2024