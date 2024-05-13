Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustangs prove ready, conclude Beverly Herd 24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing conclude Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, from May 12 - 17, 2024. BH 24-1 is part of an annual, continuous training regimen aimed at enhancing the capabilities and preparedness of the 51st FW.

    The primary goals of this training event were to mobilize and deploy combat forces effectively while ensuring their protection and sustained operations.

    "Participating in exercises of this caliber strengthens our readiness," said U.S Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st FW commander. "They also showcase our ability to promptly mobilize, deploy, and sustain combat forces, demonstrating the operational effectiveness required to safeguard freedom and security in this region."

    Throughout BH 24-1, members engaged in contingency response simulations, sharpening essential skills crucial for mission success. The intensity of the training event underscored the 51st FW’s commitment to maintaining a constant state of vigilance, remaining ready to “Fight Tonight.”

    “Through meticulous evaluations and comprehensive assessments, we ensure that each training exercise is aligned with our overarching mission objectives, all the while upholding the pinnacle standards of readiness and preparedness,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Anderson, 51st FW inspector general. “Engaging in these training events not only strengthens our existing skills but provides a path for further growth and development.”

    With each training event, the 51st FW not only strengthens its capabilities but reaffirms its unwavering dedication to enhancing regional security, exemplifying a steadfast allegiance to fostering peace and stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region.

