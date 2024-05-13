LANPAC Forum Strengthens Leadership and Alliances in Indo-Pacific

LANPAC LEADER FORUM 2024



HONOLULU – Senior non-commissioned officers, senior officers, warrant officers, allies, and partners across the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) area of responsibility came together May 14 through the 16 for three days of engaging Senior Leadership discussions at the annual Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Leadership Forum. This year, high-performing military leaders from Pacific units participated in this forum, showcasing their leadership and experiences while commemorating the past and those who fought for our freedom.

The LANPAC Leadership Forum, organized by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Center for Leadership, is an annual gathering that offers learning opportunities, focusing on Joint and Coalition Team Building in the Indo-Pacific. Geared towards providing professional development and networking opportunities for leaders throughout the Indo-Pacific, the forum featured interactive learning, group exercises, and engaging Senior Leader discussions. The forum was a valuable platform for participants to connect with others across the USARPAC organization and strengthened alliances with our sister services, Allies, and partners across the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, highlighting the potential for growth and development.

The forum began with speeches by Col. Brandon Teague, the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Smith. They focused on being good team members while working with international coalition forces and building teams within the organization. “Overcommunication is very difficult in our formation,” said Col. Teague. “Being able to communicate in different ways was something that, as a Brigade commander, I took a hard look at. Communication and knowing your environment can solve problems before they happen.”

The day concluded with inspirational talks from Lt. Gen. (Retired) Leslie C. Smith and U.S. Army Combat Veteran and Gold Star Father Allen Hoe, who discussed their experiences, history, and leadership in today’s army.

On the second day, participants visited the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, celebrating "Inspiration to Lead." The visit featured moving stories from the past and the ongoing legacy of military leadership. Speakers included Allen Hoe and Lt. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, who emphasized the importance of leadership and dedication to service. Command Sgt. Maj. Jack H. Love and Command Sgt. Maj (Retired) Mario O. Terenas also spoke on being ambassadors in the workplace and the importance of partners and allies in training to meet standards.

The final day featured a powerful talk by Brig. Gen Jeff VanAntwerp, who discussed the importance of vulnerability and the opportunity to build close connections. "Think less about yourself, and consider others more," said Brig. Gen VanAntwerp, Deputy Chief of Staff.

He highlighted that addressing our biggest problems requires overcoming pride and embracing openness and collaboration. The day concluded with Lt. Gen. (Retired) John W. Morgan, who spoke about the roles of strategic and operational leaders, emphasizing the importance of vision, adaptability, and decisiveness in leadership. "When we set the vision and tone on how we want the organization to be like and how we want it to operate, we communicate with all the soldiers in our formation. You will be creating an intent and purpose on how you are going to achieve the mission," said Lt. Gen. (Retired) Morgan, Defense & Intelligence Leader, IBM Consulting.

The LANPAC Leadership Forum brought together Army Soldiers, Joint Partners, Allies, and Partners in the Indo-Pacific region. This multilateral event promoted professional development and enhanced military-to-military relationships, underscoring the integral role of engaging allies and partners across the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility.

