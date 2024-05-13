Leaders at LANPAC Discuss the Importance of Partners and Allies

Photo By Sgt. Johanna Pullum | Panel members discuss how working with different land powers from across the is...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Johanna Pullum | Panel members discuss how working with different land powers from across the is beneficial to each individual power during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exhibition, May 14, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Training with our allies and partners strengthens relationships, while increasing interoperability and assurance of the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – Military leaders and experts from across the Indo-Pacific region demonstrated the growing strength of the U.S. Army’s network of partners and allies across the region at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exhibition (LANPAC), May 14-16, 2024 hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army here.



The Pacific's "Strategic Landpower Network" is stronger than ever. This is made clear by the growth in attendance at LANPAC 2024, with nearly 2000 participants, including delegates from 30 armies across 5 continents, 13 of which include Chiefs of Armies, and 75 industry partners.



Gen. Charles Flynn, the U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, clarified the importance of the overall shared purpose of the different services in attendance in opening remarks.



“Together, we have to solve the most pressing challenges facing our nations in this most consequential region, at this most consequential time,” said Flynn.



The increasing scope of adversarial capabilities has led many leaders to arrive at the same conclusion: No nation supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific can hope to stand alone. Leaders across the region have shown this sentiment in their remarks.



Australian Army Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, echoed the words of U.S. Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth while speaking on the importance of joint, multilateral and multi-domain operations.



“The wars of the future are not going to be fought in one or two domains and are not going to be fought by one or two services. They're going to be fought across multiple domains and they will require a joint force to prevail on the battlefield, and it will require a combined joint force,” Stuart said.



Many nations in the Pacific are smaller, island or archipelagic countries that would rely heavily on their alliances in a regional conflict. To nations like Fiji, the importance of partnerships is paramount.



In a keynote speech given by Republic of Fiji Military Forces Brig. Gen. Onisivoro Covunisaqa, highlighted the importance of working together to maintain peace in the region.



“Our most important tool is a collective voice and collaboration with our various agencies,” Covunisaqa said.



Covunisaqa is not alone in this thought process. Leaders across the pacific understand that all free nations must be able to work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



To meet this requirement, the Theater Army is working continuously to increase interoperability, information-sharing, and access with allies and partners across the globe to enhance capabilities and improve our coordination for competition. The work that we do with our allies and partners plays a crucial part of our ability to deter conflict.



“Fiji’s land forces mission is generated by combat effective and agile forces that allow it to compete and win across the spectrum of conflict,” Covunisaqa said.



Flynn said that what matters most is togetherness. A lasting peace in the Pacific will only be achieved by mobilizing capabilities and strengths of the Strategic Land Power Network and by ensuring that the network stands together, unified in purpose and direction.



“Our network protects our people, defends our lands, and assures our freedoms,” said Flynn.