Air Defense Artillery School welcomes new Chief Warrant Officer of the Air Defense Artillery Branch

Students and guests gathered for the change of responsibility ceremony held for Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mitchell Brown, outgoing, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Balch, incoming, today at the Fires Center of Excellence and Snow Hall’s Kerwin Auditorium.



Since 2019, Chief Brown has held the position of Chief Warrant Officer of the Branch for Air Defense Artillery, overseeing the branch’s warrant officer cohort and implementing several changes during his over four-year tenure. Chief Brown thanked his family and friends during his exit speech.



“To see so many of my friends and mentors means a lot,” said Chief Brown. “First of all, to Samantha (his wife), without her support I wouldn’t be able to do this... through trying to drive the transformation of the branch... so my love, thank you very much.”



Some of those changes were highlighted after the time-honored saber-passing tradition by the host of the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, the 45th Chief and Commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School.



“Mitch has been instrumental in implementing programs and policies that sustain our current readiness while also developing our air defense force for the future,” said Brig. Gen. King. “He ensured air defense met or exceeded our warrant officer accessions, which is no small task considering the high op-tempo placed on our soldiers and their families.”



Brig. Gen. King went on to congratulate the 7th Chief of the Air Defense Artillery Branch, Chief Balch, and his family.



“I’ve known Rob for many years, and he is known as a consummate professional, an expert at his craft, and a candid advisor,” said Brig. Gen. King. “Rob’s already been driving change in the Army and air defense for years.”



Brig. Gen. King also described the duties of the chief warrant officer of the branch as “Trusted mentors invested in the development of leaders from general to private.”



Chief Balch is a 140A C2 systems integrator who graduated from the warrant officer basic course in 2007, coming from the Army Futures Command’s Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



Chief Balch served as a technical advisor for the CFT and was instrumental in designing future systems and formations that help air defenders fight and win on the battlefield. During his first speech as the 7th Chief Warrant Officer of the Air Defense Artillery Branch, Chief Balch thanked his wife and family for their continued support.



“For all the students, I need you to close your ears and close your eyes. Don’t take me crying for weakness, I promise it’s not that,” said Chief Balch. “Babe, thanks, you’re always there. To the boys and mom and dad, Tony, thank you.”



The ceremony concluded with Allan Hampton, Ward Five, Lawton City Hall member, awarding Chief Brown, on behalf of Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, a plaque of appreciation for the hard work and commitment he showed to Lawton, Oklahoma, during his tenure.

