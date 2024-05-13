Navy Region Northwest’s Fire and Emergency Services 1st Academy Graduation

KEYPORT, Wash. (May 3, 2024) - Eight freshly pinned firefighters graduated from the Navy Region Northwest Fire & Emergency Services (NRNW F&ES) Fire Academy during a ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash., May 3, 2024.



This is the first graduating class out of the NRNW F&ES Fire Academy. The academy is held bi-annually and runs for approximately four months.



“They’ve all been working really hard,” said Bruce Wold, fire chief, NRNW F&ES Battalion 2. “All of them have pushed themselves and it’s good to see.”



Each graduate is pre-certified as emergency medical technicians, certified in Firefighter I/II and HAZMAT Awareness and Operations after graduation. They then receive an International Fire Services Accreditation Congress certificate after completion of follow-on training at the Air Force Civil Engineering Center.



“I feel like we are setting the standard for the other classes,” said Tailor Johnson, firefighter, NRNW F&ES Battalion 2. “When the other classes go through, they’ll be able to look to us for guidance because we’ll be on the floor with them and they can ask us questions.”



The course not only incorporates basic firefighter skills, but also teaches recruits procedures established to ensure a seamless transition when they begin working.



“Watching them mold as a team over the past few months was a flat out treat,” said Kash Christopher, district fire chief, NRNW F&ES Battalion 2. “One thing that describes firefighters is how close knit they become. These new recruits have a good head start.”



Jeran McCormick, captain, NRNW F&ES Battalion 2, ended the graduation ceremony with words of wisdom for the new firefighters.



“It’s easy in our profession to think a call we go on is no big deal, but we need to remember that most of the time we are meeting people for the first time on their perceived worst day,” said McCormick. “Have empathy and give them your best.”



Following their graduation, the new firefighters are assigned to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor or Bremerton. They will serve approximately 40,000 active duty and civilian personnel, as well as the surrounding communities of Bremerton, Silverdale and Poulsbo.



NRNW F&ES is a progressive fire service agency providing 24-hour emergency services on and off base. Their motto is, “Protecting those who serve.”

