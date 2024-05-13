New commander takes reins at U.S. Army Arctic Regions Test Center

Courtesy Photo | On May 16, 2024, U.S. Army Arctic Regions Test Center welcomed incoming Commander Lt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On May 16, 2024, U.S. Army Arctic Regions Test Center welcomed incoming Commander Lt. Col. Brian Karhoff and bid farewell to outgoing commander Lt. Col. Jonathan Brown in a change of command ceremony at Fort Greely, Alaska. (Photo by Sebastian Saarloos) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Arctic Regions Test Center (ARTC) held a change of command ceremony on May 16 with Lt. Col. Brian Karhoff assuming command from Lt. Col. (promotable) Jonathan Brown.



U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson presided over the ceremony, with dozens in attendance as scores more watched a live stream on ARTC’s Facebook page.



“I know that Lt. Col. Karhoff will build upon the ARTC team’s extraordinary successes under Lt. Col. Brown,” said Nelson. “He is a great fit for this historic organization.”



Karhoff assumes command as ARTC recently changed its name from Cold Regions Test Center to better emphasize the extreme climactic conditions items in the ground combat arsenal are subjected to during testing at the facility. In remarks at the ceremony, Karhoff pledged to continue the test center’s vital work in support of Army modernization efforts, and thanked ARTC personnel for their longstanding rugged professionalism in conducting testing in brutally cold natural environments.



“The organization is very impressive, and your passion for our mission is very noteworthy,” Karhoff said. “I look forward to joining you on this journey and earning your trust over the next few years.”



A graduate of the United States Military Academy commissioned as an aviation officer in 2006, Karhoff’s Army career includes three deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Following his earning a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, he transitioned into the acquisition corps, where he led the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer and M992A3 ammunition supply vehicle’s initial operational test and evaluation, materiel release, and first unit fielding efforts as Assistant Product Manager for PM Self Propelled Howitzer Systems. He also served as the Acquisition Advisor and Strategic Fires Systems Requirements Officer on the Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. His decorations include the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and he is a member of the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, the prestigious honor society for those associated with artillery in the United States Army and Marine Corps.



Outgoing commander Brown received widespread praise for his engaged leadership and rapport with the workforce in a period that saw a major tests of the Army and Marine Corps' Next Generation Squad Weapon.



“Lt. Col. Brown is a thoughtful and deliberate leader who always made sure things were done right and safely,” said Nelson. “He never did anything in a vacuum, but in consultation with his technical director and subordinate leaders. It was a superb command.”