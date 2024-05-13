ASAP to host Ready and Resilient Fair May 22

Fort Leonard Wood Army Substance Abuse Program officials are scheduled to host a Ready and Resilient Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at the Main Post Chapel.



The purpose of the R2 Fair is to provide service members, civilian employees, retirees and family members the opportunity to learn about local resources and assistance programs that can help those who are overcome with life stressors, said Fort Leonard Wood ASAP Specialist Malia Nemetz.



“The R2 Fair highlights all the incredible resources that are available both on and off Fort Leonard Wood,” Nemetz said, noting 37 agencies are scheduled to have representatives on hand. “The hope is to have service members, family members and the civilian workforce understand all that is offered in this community.”



Interactive activities and resource tables will be set up at the event, and subject matter experts will be available to answer questions and assist in the development of toolkits for use in crisis situations, Nemetz said.



“Knowledge is power, and prevention is connectedness — and combining both will help provide protective factors for our coworkers, battle buddies, service members and loved ones,” Nemetz said. “We never know when we will be called to provide support to a person is crisis, but it’s great to know who else can aid when needed.”



A few mandatory training opportunities will be available as well, Nemetz said, including ASAP Personal Readiness all day; a Threat Awareness and Reporting training session at 10 a.m.; Operations Security takes place at 11 a.m.; and the Equal Employment Opportunity NO FEAR/Anti-Harassment for non-supervisors training is at noon.



For more information about the ASAP program or R2 Fair, call 573.596.0938 or email malia.h.nemetz.civ@army.mil.

