Georgia National Guard hosts Retiree Appreciation events throughout the state

The Georgia National Guard hosted the second of its three scheduled “Retiree Appreciation Day” events to a crowd of retired National Guard service members May 16, at the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters in Macon, Ga.



Attendees received briefings from senior Georgia National Guard leaders and veteran’s service providers. Many of those participating updated their ID cards and learned about additional benefits available to them.



“The importance of these events is to demonstrate our continuing commitment to each retiree and their families,” said Thomas Meeks, Ga. National Guard deputy director of personnel.



Organizers began hosting retired Guardsmen at similar annual events four years ago, but limited their offering to Marietta and Savannah gatherings. After the first year, they realized they needed to expand to accommodate more retirees.



“We recognized that if we held an event in Macon as well, we could provide the event for the middle Georgia area where many of the 48th IBCT retirees and Air National Guard retirees from Robins Air Force Base are located,” said Meeks.



While the retiree event offered briefings, services, and door prizes, the attendees enjoyed the camaraderie of seeing old friends.



For John Gaines, a retired colonel who last served in 2002 as a deputy brigade commander for what was then known as the 48th Infantry Brigade (Mechanized), the retiree day offers opportunities to reconnect with the Soldiers he once served with.



“It’s a wonderful reunion,” said Gaines. “We talk about old times, war stories, good times and bad. But it’s mostly good”.



Gaines tries to get to the event every year when it is held in May. He also looks forward to hearing about the latest updates from the Georgia Guard.



“I like to see how the organization has developed and get more information about what they’re doing and where they’re mobilized to,” he said.



Brigadier General Jason W. Fryman, commander of the Ga. Army National Guard provided a brief for everyone on the latest missions and capabilities of the organization. He began his address by acknowledging former leaders in the room.



“This is the house you guys built”, said Fryman. “I appreciate all that have gone before us because we stand on the shoulders of giants.”



Recently retired State Command Sergeant Major Jeff Logan praised the organizers of the event and offered advice for Soldiers approaching retirement in the coming years.



“Start getting all of your documentation now,” said Logan. “Make sure your years are good and check your RPAM (retirement points accounting management) statement before you enter the transitional phase of your retirement”.



For those who either didn’t attend or weren’t aware of the ceremony, the Georgia Guard offers additional resources and event announcements on their “Georgia National Guard Retiree Association" Facebook page.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:32 Story ID: 471474 Location: MACON, GA, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia National Guard hosts Retiree Appreciation events throughout the state, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.