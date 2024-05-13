1st Multi-Domain Task Force Showcases Innovative Combined Information and Effects Fusion Cell at LANPAC Symposium

HONOLULU, HAWAII - The 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (1MDTF) presented the Combined Information and Effects Fusion Cell (CIEFC) during the Commander's Corner at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) LANPAC Symposium, held in Honolulu, Hawaii, from May 14-16, 2024. Over three days, 1MDTF showcased the CIEFC's capabilities to a global audience of military professionals, industry leaders, and subject matter experts.

The CIEFC demonstration was a bright spot of the symposium, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the innovative approach to enhancing maritime domain awareness and interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces. The presentation was delivered by a team of experts from 1MDTF, who shared their experiences and insights on the CIEFC's development and operational success.

"We established the CIEFC to connect the AFP's Northern Luzon Command and the US Joint Force within an exercise construct," said Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commander of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force. "But quickly realized that it had tremendous potential to support persistent maritime domain awareness operations outside of the exercise."

Through 14-months of continuous operation, the CIEFC has significantly enhanced the combined understanding of the maritime domain around Luzon, fostering greater bilateral cooperation and reinforcing the commitment to mutual defense. "Most importantly, it continues to increase interoperability between our nations and reinforce our commitment to mutual defense," added Brig. Gen. Harrington.

The CIEFC demonstration received widespread recognition and praise at the symposium, sparking keen interest and enthusiasm from multinational partners and industry leaders. The presentation ignited lively discussions and served as a compelling exemplar for interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region, showcasing the potential for enhanced collaboration and innovation.

The LANPAC Symposium and Exposition brings together land force leaders, industry, academia, various agencies, and foreign partners in the Indo-Pacific region, to promote professional development, enhance military-to-military relationships, share best practices, and advance joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational integration into land operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) area of operations.

