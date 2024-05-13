Celebrating Spouses

Marilynn Bailey, volunteer coordinator with Army Community Service, hands out slices of cake at the Fort Jackson’s Commissary as part of the post’s Military Spouse Appreciation Day celebration, May 10. ACS was at the Commissary celebrating the day that honors the roughly 1 million military spouses for their service to the nation.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 11:35
|Story ID:
|471430
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
