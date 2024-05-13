Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Spouses

    240510-A-ZN169-1403

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Marilynn Bailey, volunteer coordinator, cuts slices of cake at the Fort Jackson's...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Marilynn Bailey, volunteer coordinator with Army Community Service, hands out slices of cake at the Fort Jackson’s Commissary as part of the post’s Military Spouse Appreciation Day celebration, May 10. ACS was at the Commissary celebrating the day that honors the roughly 1 million military spouses for their service to the nation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 11:35
    Story ID: 471430
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Spouses, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    ACS
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day
    Family MWR

