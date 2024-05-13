Warrant Officer Cohort collaborate at Greely Hall

Photo By Gabriel Archer | Warrant officers from across the globe meet in front of the Greely Hall Signal Statue...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Archer | Warrant officers from across the globe meet in front of the Greely Hall Signal Statue May 7. During the second annual Warrant Officer Huddle, warrant officers from across the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command and their mission allies and partners collaborated at Greely Hall May 7-9. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriel Archer) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – In the military, great leaders are not born. Through coaching, mentorship and professional and personal development, future leaders become great leaders. For the Warrant Officer Cohort, ensuring each member can excel as leaders will always be a priority.



Warrant officers from across the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command and their mission allies and partners collaborated at Greely Hall May 7-9 during the second annual Warrant Officer Huddle. The event was designed to provide esprit de corps, guidance, mentorship and a way ahead for the cohort.



“It is important to reinforce the hallmark of the Warrant Officer Cohort, networking,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn Bell, NETCOM Command Chief Warrant Officer. “Too often, we as warrant officers become myopic, focused solely on the mission at hand; but events like these give the attendees an opportunity to gain broader perspective when networking with others within the NETCOM Family who share similar challenges.”



Warrant officers outside of aviation are required to be at least a sergeant and have a certain level of experience to be selected in the cohort, so it’s only fitting those in attendance had the opportunity to hear from NETCOM’s senior enlisted noncommissioned officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Runk.



“I realize the commander has all the authority,” Runk said. “But what I do have is influence. I have depth in relationships. I can reach out and execute what the commanding general’s intent is, and I rely on Chief Bell for that.”



The relationships warrant officers build are an important part of what they do, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Mendez, Senior Technical Advisor for the 21st Signal Brigade embraces these events for their networking opportunities.



“Forging new relationships, rejuvenating and strengthening existing ties and strengthening the collective capability of the Warrant Officer Cohort is the most beneficial part to me.”



Warrant officers are the technical experts in an organization and being able to discuss the respective challenges throughout their formations, and collectively work together to come up with solutions and best practices, is crucial for leaders, especially junior warrant officers.



Warrant Officer 1 Jerome Stoner, 160th Signal Brigade, has been in the cohort for almost two years, and traveled from Kuwait to gain some impactful knowledge from so many experienced professionals.



“We were able to gain a shared understanding of similar challenges across the globe,” Stoner said. “I will continue working with my senior warrant to conduct similar professional development opportunities for all Army components.”



Having decades of experience in one place will always afford leaders the opportunity to adapt and grow as professionals.



“Networking and shared understandings helped us share experiences and unique insight,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Marcano, U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (USAISEC). “Which I think strengthened our collective problem-solving skills and ability to propose innovative solutions.”



As Army digital modernization efforts continue moving at a fever pitch, Army networks are under attack every day. For Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kristoffer Everson, Cyber Protection Brigade, that makes opportunities like no-fail missions.



“It’s crucial building a community with effort and with shared interest,” Everson said. “We have to be our own best partners ensuring we work together to defeat the adversary.”



NETCOM is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis and conflict – 24/7/365, and NETCOM Commanding General Christopher Eubank remarked what that means for the cohort moving forward.



“This group and the folks behind you will turn the corner for the Army,” Eubank said. “Whether it’s operating, maintaining, continuous improvement or human capital, there’s no days off for us.”

Having the opportunity to collaborate on how the cohort will help shape future operations.



“With the rapid rate of change within the cyberspace domain, the signal and cyberspace warrant officers will be in place as the subject matter experts,” Bell explained. “The cohort will be key to planning and implementing capabilities that ensure we can operate, secure, defend and continuously improve the Department of Defense Information Network at all times against our nation’s enemies.”



As Bell begins planning for his transition from the Army, being able to experience the talent throughout the cohort has been a gamechanger for him.



“As I approach retirement after 36 years and 28 as a warrant officer, I am delighted to know that our cohort is in great hands to continue the charge into the future as the force multipliers of the Army,” Bell said.



