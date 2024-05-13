Fair connects Jackson with employment, education

“All of us will have a divorce with the Army one day, and we want that divorce to go smoothly as they transition into another life,” said Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, as he opened up the Education and Career Fair, May 9 in the 1917 Club.



Roughly 30 employers and 30 educational institutions were at the fair.

The fair, a collaboration between the Transition Assistance Office, Army Continuing Education Services and Army Community Service, helps those transitioning to be competitive in the civilian world.



“We really appreciate this opportunity for us to get together to be educated and employed, so that when we transition, we’re able to keep that same competitive edge …” said Carolyn Andrews, transition services manager.



“We’ve got a great population of transitioning Soldiers,” said Dr. Aaron Hayes, Directorate of Human Relations interim director. “Some are retiring, some have already retired. We have some that are just getting out there and finishing up their terms of service. You’ve got veterans and, of course, we’ve got Family members.



“I think that is a population that will be well-suited to be excellent employees and potential students.”



“We have military spouses seeking employment,” Miranda Broadus, with ACS, said to employers in attendance. “This is a perfect opportunity for them to connect with your agency.”



Educational institutions representing a multitude of majors were in attendance as well as employers from a full spectrum of occupations such as law enforcement and technology.



First Lieutenant James Lemp, executive officer for Company A, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was one Soldier preparing for the next phase of his career.



“I am leaving the Army in about a year and I’m seeking employment,” said Lemp, who is looking for job opportunities in engineering. He was impressed by the number of opportunities available in engineering and has “been offered three-ish jobs give or take.”



“It definitely eases the transition,” he said.

