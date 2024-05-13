Koudelka appointed DAG - Air; Pippy appointed DJS

Photo By Tom Cherry | Brig. Gen. Terrence Koudelka Jr., left, poses for a photo with Pennsylvania Adjutant...... read more read more Photo By Tom Cherry | Brig. Gen. Terrence Koudelka Jr., left, poses for a photo with Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler May 15, 2024, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Koudelka was recently appointed deputy adjutant general - Air of the Pennsylvania National Guard. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Tom Cherry) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Brig. Gen. Terrence Koudelka Jr. was recently appointed deputy adjutant general - Air of the Pennsylvania National Guard.



As DAG - Air, Koudelka serves as the primary advisor to the Adjutant General on matters pertaining to Air operations and as the commander of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He is responsible for the overall operational readiness of the more than 4,000 assigned members and for ensuring that they are trained and equipped to successfully accomplish their federal and state missions.



Koudelka previously served as director of the joint staff, a position he held since December 2020. He succeeds Maj. Gen. Michael Regan, who retired after serving as DAG - Air since September 2016.



“Brigadier General Koudelka brings decades of experience to his new role as deputy adjutant general - Air,” said Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler. “He is a skilled leader with a laser focus that will continue the great service our Air National Guard provides. I am looking forward to the leadership he will bring to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.”



Koudelka was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force in 1990 and completed Joint specialized undergraduate navigator training at both Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, and Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. He served nearly 11 years on active duty in both staff and flying assignments as a B-1B weapon systems officer.



Koudelka’s career includes participation in numerous combat operations while flying as aircrew in the B-1B and EC-130. He has deployed to numerous operations to include Operations Southern Watch, Allied Force, Secure Tomorrow, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



In addition, his deployed experience includes several tours with U.S. Army maneuver units as a parachutist-qualified air liaison officer/joint terminal attack controller at the brigade, division and corps level.



Brig. Gen. John Pippy has been appointed director of the joint staff, succeeding Koudelka.



Pippy previously served as the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s land component commander.



“As director of the joint staff, Brigadier General Pippy is the right choice to bring the missions of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and Air National Guard together,” Schindler said. “It takes knowledge, experience and understanding to lead joint force operations. BG Pippy will do a tremendous job keeping our entire organization focused on our joint mission.”



Pippy graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1992 and was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, where he served as a platoon leader and company executive officer.



After leaving active duty, Pippy joined the Army Reserve and was assigned as the detachment commander of the 316th Engineer Detachment (Prime Power). In March 2003, he deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as commander of the 332nd Engineer Co.



Pippy transferred to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2004 and has held a variety of command and staff positions, including facility management officer, design management branch chief, engineer operations officer, division engineer for the 28th Infantry Division, commander of the 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion and commander of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.