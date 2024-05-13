ASAP/SHARP Prevention 5K Color Runs held throughout Bavaria

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria’s Army Substance Abuse Program and the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention programs hosted four Prevention 5K Color Runs/Walk throughout Bavaria in April.



In total, nearly 1,900 color-splashed runners attended the Prevention Run 5K run/walks at Garmisch, Rose Barracks, Garmisch, and Tower Barracks.



Garrison commander Col. Kevin A. Poole provided opening remarks at the Tower Barracks event.



“We are here today to build camaraderie amongst this great garrison,” Poole said. “Everything that we are doing here today is to bring awareness to and discourage things that plague our Army – because our Army, our team, functions well when it is underpinned by dignity and respect for our brothers and our sisters to our left and our right.”



The month of April is recognized as Sexual Assault and Prevention Month and Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month. The month serves as a focal point for raising prevention and awareness in the military by promoting resources available for service members, Army civilians, and their families.



“The 5k prevention walk/run serves as a unifying force, bringing together our communities and organizations,” said Anna Almodóvar, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, USAG Bavaria.

“It transcends differences, fostering unity among individuals and all our communities. It also provides visible support to victims and survivors of sexual assault.”



When asked about the planning four events in four different locations, Breanna Mafnas, Employee Assistance Program Coordinator at USAG Bavaria, quickly expressed gratitude to the volunteers.



"Thank you to the hundreds of incredible community partners and volunteers at each location,” said Mafnas. “They helped make these events possible; we couldn't have done it without them. Throughout April, the community has come together as one. What makes USAG Bavaria special is everyone's eagerness to help make a difference."



During the month of April, the SHARP and ASAP teams worked together to host several events in all four communities. These events involved community campaigns and tabling events, where they held discussions with the public about the importance of intervening, responsible drinking, and common misconceptions about alcohol consumption.



For more photos of the events, visit

• https://flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720316325943

• https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8370075/asap-sharp-5k-prevention-color-walk-run-2024



SHARP Resources:

• 24/7 Bavarian SHARP Hotline

Military: 314-569-4567

Civilian: 09641-70-569-4567

• DoD Safe Helpline

Military: 314-537-SAFE (7233)

Civilian: 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233)

1-877-995-5247

• Websites:

https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/sharp/

https://home.army.mil/imcom-europe/index.php/commandinfo/sharp

https://www.7atc.army.mil/About-Us/Staff/SHARP/

www.safehelpline.org

https://www.sapr.mil/

ASAP Resources:

• Phone Numbers: DSN 569-7900/7902/7904/7905/7906/7907, CIV 09641-70-569-7904

• Websites:

https://home.army.mil/bavaria/index.php/ASAP

https://home.army.mil/imcom/index.php/Organization/human-services/g1-personnel/asap

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

https://www.rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov/

https://www.samhsa.gov/

