1AD artillery Soldier wins prestigious Gruber Award

Courtesy Photo | From left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Richter, command sergeant major of 1st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Richter, command sergeant major of 1st Armored Division Artillery; Col. Derek Baird, Assistant Commandant of the U.S. Army Field Artillery School; Chief Warrant Officer 4 Calvin Cameron, Division senior targeting officer assigned to Headquarters and Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1AD; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rolando Rios, Chief Warrant officer of Field Artillery; and Col. Jayson Morgan, commander of 1AD DIVARTY, pose for a photo celebrating Cameron's win of the prestigious Gruber Award on Fort Sill, Oklahoma, May 2024. The award recognizes an outstanding Field Artillery professional for outstanding performance that resulted in a significant contribution to or enhancement of the Field Artillery's war fighting capabilities, moral, readiness, or maintenance. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – Every year, Soldiers within the field artillery community are nominated by their commands for the Edmund L. Gruber Award to recognize them for their innovations that resulted in significant contributions to enhance the Field Artillery’s warfighting functions, morale, readiness, and maintenance. This year, a 1st Armored Division warrant officer took the title.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Calvin Cameron, the 1st AD senior targeting officer assigned to Headquarters and Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division Artillery, is this year’s awardee.

Born and raised in College Park, Georgia, Cameron enlisted in the Army in the summer of 2000 as a fire support specialist. He rose through the ranks to sergeant first class and made the transition to warrant officer in 2011.

“Being a fire support specialist allowed me to understand the necessary skills needed to convert over to a field artillery technician,” he recalled.

He was nominated by the officer in charge of his yearly performance evaluations for the innovation he displayed as the senior targeting officer, notably during simulated war game exercises known as Warfighter.

Cameron identified areas of improvement and immediately created or adjusted procedures based on both friendly and enemy operational tempos. His quick thinking and logical implementation were crucial to the DIVARTY’s success during the exercise.

His contributions went farther than training simulations. His ability to solve complex problems and create systems to handle them are becoming established procedures within the division and help to shape Army doctrine.

“I am beyond excited that CW4 Cameron was selected as this year’s recipient. I am proud to have served with a chief warrant officer for his unmatched technical and tactical competency,” said Maj. Christopher Dixon, the 1st AD G3 Fires artillery officer who nominated him. “Chief Cameron is a friend and mentor to all, who brings out the best in everyone around him.”

Winning this award not only brings recognition to an individual but also to the unit that fosters exceptional talent.

“CW4 Cameron’s impact on the 1st Armored Division and Army’s targeting enterprise has been sensational,” said Col. Jayson Morgan, commander of DIVARTY. “He is well deserving of the Gruber award as he embodies exactly what the award is designed to recognize.”

At nearly 24 years of service, Cameron has no intention of slowing down even as he sees his peers leaving active service to retire or transfer to the civilian sector. His passion for his work keeps him here, and he looks forward to being a mentor to junior Soldiers in his effort to steward the profession.

“You have to love what you do! The Army can be challenging,” said Cameron. “You have to stay motivated, [so] you’ll be able to have that camaraderie needed for your teammates.”