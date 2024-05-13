Celebrating the heart and soul of healthcare our nurses

Although, the week’s journey of appreciation, gratitude, and shining a spotlight on the remarkable individuals who are the heartbeat of healthcare ended 10 May at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, throughout the year CRDAMC will continue to honor and celebrate the unwavering dedication, compassion, and resilience of its everyday heroes—its nurses.

Nurses Week is not merely a tradition; it is a testament to the invaluable contributions of nurses to the health and well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.

CRDAMC celebrated its nurses on day and night shifts, by popping by with a bag of popcorn to brighten their day or night, tacos for breakfast, a snack room filled with goodies, an evening ice cream and waffles social, and a finale cake cutting and awards ceremony.

“We say thank you regularly, but I think when we can do special things like tacos, and popcorn, and snacks, and cake, it just makes it a little bit sweeter, literally, and figuratively, said Col. Tamika Bowser, chief nursing officer, CRDAMC. “CRDAMC has great nurses, I’m glad to be here to celebrate with them this year.”

Peggy Hadder, supply technician, Monroe Health Clinic, dropped by to pick up tacos from the main hospital for her clinic’s nurses that were already on shift at the outlying clinic.

“It’s actually nice picking up tacos for them, because it’s a great morale booster and let’s them know that they are appreciated for all of their hard work,” said Hadder.

Nurses stand at the frontline of patient care, offering comfort, reassurance, and hope in moments of vulnerability and uncertainty and CRDAMC’s staff wanted to let them know just how much that meant to them.

“It’s always nice to be appreciated, and even the little things count, so tacos are always welcome” said Tina Kilgore, supervisor nurse, Family Medicine Residency Clinic, CRDAMC

CRDAMC ended the week with an awards ceremony honoring a team of nurses with the Defense Health Agency Nurse Team award and of course the time-honored tradition of the oldest and youngest nurse of the organization cutting the celebration cake.



Gina Burch, registered nurse, labor and delivery; Katie Del Hoyo, registered nurse, labor and delivery; Brittany Edwards, certified nurse midwife, Women’s Health Clinic; Renee McDonald-Hunt, labor and delivery; Christina Sawyer, Lactation; Tracy Williams, licensed practical nurse, Women’s Health Clinic and Chandreka Wingfield, registered nurse, labor and delivery received the DHA Nurse Team award.

“Nurses week is just a great opportunity to celebrate and reinvigorate our team,” said Bowser. “I think sometimes nurses are the majority within our healthcare group, so they put a lot of energy into our teams and our patients and nurse’s week just gives us the opportunity to pour back into them and celebrate all that they do every day.”

It’s a week where we get to shine the light on them and everything that they contribute, she added.

