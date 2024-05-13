Group Therapy Provides Mental Health Support to Work Through Challenges

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador | Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF)...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador | Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) (right), greets U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Biannca Davis, Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Marine and Family Programs, New River (left) during a Suicide Prevention Wellness Symposium on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 16, 2024. During the symposium, mental health professionals from Headquarters Marine Corps discussed important issues regarding mental well-being with service members and civilian contractors with II MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador) see less | View Image Page

[Editor’s note: This article deals with mental health issues and treatment. If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, call the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and press “1”, or text 838255, or chat for the dedicated Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line. For Spanish, press “2”.]

Mental health is health, and evidence-based group therapy is one effective tool for service members to get treatment for a mental health challenge.

Group therapy involves a group of patients who meet to discuss their experiences under the supervision of a trained therapist. The American Psychological Association reports that group therapy can be as effective as one-on-one therapy to help individuals achieve their treatment goals.

“In the military, teamwork is essential, and group therapy aligns with that principle,” said Shira Max, a licensed clinical psychologist with a psychology doctorate who’s a senior mental health provider at the Naval Branch Health Clinic Naval Training Center, San Diego.

“It can be common for service members to think no one understands what they’re going through, or that you should be able to handle it on your own,” said Ronda Renosky-Vittori, a doctorate in behavioral health, and program area manager for psychological disorders treatment research, Science and Technology Portfolio Management Branch at the Defense Health Agency Research and Engineering Directorate, Silver Spring, Maryland.

“Group therapy provides a safe environment to practice building trust and opening up to other people who have had similar experiences. It can reduce the isolation that you can feel when you are going through a tough time,” said Renosky-Vittori, who has a background in leading group therapy. “The group provides support that comes from a sense of community, not obligation.”

In this type of therapy, “you can release pent-up emotions without feeling judged or having someone immediately try to ‘fix the problem’ for you,” Renosky-Vittori said. “You can hear how others handle similar situations, and they can support you through problem solving, resolving conflicts, or challenging conversations. Group therapy gives you the chance to support others in that same way, which improves your confidence, and can reduce your own symptoms.”



Stigma and Culture Change



Some behavioral health patients may be reluctant to share their feelings and experiences in group therapy or they may fear stigma attached to mental health in the military and civilian worlds.

However, stigma is less of a factor now, according to Renosky-Vittori. “We need to move away from talking about stigma as though it is an absolute reality that holds people back from seeking treatment,” she declared.

“Talking about mental health is mainstream now, not taboo. The reality is that we all experience suffering at some point or another in our lives—it is a universal experience we all have. There can be no stigma in a universal experience,” Renosky-Vittori said.

“Getting together with a group of people and talking about your problems is very challenging for some because there is a lot of cultural momentum to overcome,” said U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Good, a doctorate in clinical psychology, and installation deputy director of psychological health at the U.S. Army’s Fort Leonard Wood garrison in Missouri. Because of the time constraints of active duty, “making time to attend a weekly therapy group is sometimes a challenge,” he noted.

“It’s completely normal to have reservations about group therapy, especially if you're new to the experience,” Max said.

“A common concern is related to the fear of speaking in front of others, but especially about sharing deeply personal experiences. It's natural to feel nervous about opening up in a group setting, but it's important to remember that everyone in the group is there for the same reason—to receive support and work through challenges together,” she explained.

[This story continues, addressing the benefits of virtual group therapy, in part 2.]



Resources



May is the annual Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year’s DHA theme is “Defend Your Mental Health.” For anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, needing immediate assistance, or simply wanting to talk, confidential help is available 24/7/365.

Military OneSource is a 24/7 gateway to trusted information for service members and families that provides resources and confidential help. Call 800-342-9667.



The Psychological Health Resource Center is available 24/7 for service members, veterans, and family members with questions about psychological health topics. Trained mental health consultants can help you access mental health care and community support resources in your local area. Call 1-866-966-1020, start a live chat, or visit www.health.mil/PHRC.



The inTransition program has 20 FAQs that are a helpful introduction to the program. You can call 800-424-7877, or at 800-748-81111 in Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea only. You can also email the program directly at:dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.inTransition@health.mil.



The MHS, Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs have many other mental health resources available to any service member, family, or veteran beneficiaries who are struggling with mental health challenges. Go to our Mental Health Hub for a complete list of resources for immediate assistance or to make appointments.



To set up a mental health appointment through TRICARE, visit: www.tricare.mil/MentalHealth.



Check out our toolkit to participate in DHA's Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign.



