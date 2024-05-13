‘Intelligent’ Locker Expansion at NAS Pensacola Opens Mail Service to Barracks Residents

Courtesy Photo | Naval Aviation Schools Command mail orderlies collect official mail at the now-larger...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Aviation Schools Command mail orderlies collect official mail at the now-larger installation of 'intelligent' lockers at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. see less | View Image Page

An expansion of “intelligent” lockers at Naval Air Station Pensacola’s consolidated mail facility has opened personal mail service for service members who live in the air station’s staff barracks.



In April, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville oversaw the installation of an additional 90 lockers, for a total of 150 at the mail center. The “intelligent lockers” allow users to retrieve their mail and packages around the clock without the aid of a mail clerk.



The additional lockers opened up the capacity to offer personal mail service on base to those living in the barracks. Before this, barracks residents often spent their own money to rent a U.S. Postal Service box for personal mail.



Currently, more than 350 service members receive mail via the secure lockers.



“With accessibility to these lockers 24/7, this greatly helps our service members who work on Naval Air Station Pensacola to get their mail around the clock in a secure location,” said Cmdr. Matthew Poss, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site director at Pensacola.