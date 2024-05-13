NUWC Division Newport employee wins 2024 Business Women Award from Providence Business News

Photo By David Stoehr | Shelley McInnis, mission capability manager, customer advocate and technical project...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Shelley McInnis, mission capability manager, customer advocate and technical project manager, in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, recently won a 2024 Business Women Award in the Technical Services Industry Leader category from Providence Business News for her work with combat systems trainers. McInnis will be honored at a Providence Business News award ceremony on May 23, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Shelley McInnis, a Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employee in the Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat Systems Department, has won a 2024 Business Women Award in the Technical Services Industry Leader category from Providence Business News, a weekly publication based in Rhode Island. This annual award recognizes industry leaders who have been in their profession 20 years or more.



McInnis, a resident of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, serves Division Newport in three roles — as customer advocate for USW trainers, mission capability manager and as the technical project manager for combat systems trainers. She began her 40-year career at Division Newport when she was a high school student working as a secretary. She went on to college while working full time and later pursued an advanced degree as her career unfolded.



As customer advocate for USW trainers she successfully builds working relationships with high-ranking training commanders of the Navy, interagency training project managers, and system engineers. McInnis is considered one of the premiere civilian leaders in training systems and technology within Navy-wide training working groups and mission groups.



As the Division Newport mission capability manager for warfighter performance and training, McInnis provides a mechanism for Division Newport alignment across all aspects of mission capabilities, both internally and externally, to facilitate solutions to support evolving and new mission area needs. She performs training and assessment co-chair responsibilities for the USW Fleet Collaborative Team Executive Working Group.



In her third role, McInnis is the technical project manager for combat systems trainers within the USW Combat Systems Department at Division Newport. She has collaborated with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, industry partners, and academia to develop and sustain submarine trainer products for over 20 years.



“These efforts advance Navy goals and Naval Sea Systems Command strategic objectives by applying engineering and acquisition best practices to the trainer schoolhouse production sites,” the award states. “McInnis’ contributions and achievements have enhanced fleet readiness with innovative ideas and state-of-the-art technology insertions resulting in cost effective USW trainers.”



McInnis will be honored at a Providence Business News ceremony on May 23 in Providence, Rhode Island.



