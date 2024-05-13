Capturing the legacy: A historian’s journey of service, dedication

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- In the heart of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, within the halls of heritage and memory, lies the office of Ms. Erin Lasley, the outgoing 62d Airlift Wing historian.



With a passion for preserving the past and a commitment to serving her country, Lasley's journey to becoming the 62d AW’s esteemed historian is as inspiring as the stories she archives.



Lasley's journey into the world of history began long before she donned the title of base historian. From her childhood growing up in Oklahoma and traveling with her family to iconic historical landmarks, to her service in the U.S. Coast Guard as a law enforcement search and rescue responder; her path was paved with a love for exploration, a passion to help people and a desire to understand the stories that shape our world.



At an early age, her family recognized her love and appreciation for history and fanned that flame. This encouraged her to pursue and attain her degree in history following her enlistment.



She joined the Air Force Museum and History Program in 2016 as an intern and began her career at the Command History Office at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



“I came to McChord for the first Mobility Guardian exercise in 2017 and immediately fell in love with the area,” said Lasley. “When my time was coming to an end as an intern, it just happened that this office was vacant. I was hired for the position, and that's how I came to McChord.”



The base historian’s mission is to document the present while preserving the past. With a keen eye for detail and a steadfast dedication to her craft, Lasley ensures every mission, every triumph, and every sacrifice is etched into the records of history. From compiling annual histories for the commander, to analyzing global affairs for strategic insights and talking with Airmen of all ranks, her role transcends mere archival duties.



“Over the past six years, these Airmen have been my Airmen. These aircraft have been my aircraft. When I’ve read or watched the news and I see a green tail flash, I know that’s my plane.”



Whether it's leading heritage briefings, assisting veterans and customers, reading and documenting world news and guiding visitors through the Heritage Hill Air Park, she embodies the spirit of service and inspires future generations to carry the torch of the Air Force story forward.



“The [62d AW] deserves someone who is passionate and wants to be in the know and to continue to deliver everything the commander needs,” said Lasley. “Because this wing has one of the richest histories in mobility history. We have squadrons that flew during World War II, we were involved in the Korean War and the conflict in Vietnam, we’ve brought home prisoners of war and orphans and we’ve saved people from a volcano in the Philippines. We’re everywhere and we need a good historian to document all of that so we can continue to remember and be proud of the service we have given this country.”



As Lasley prepares to embark on a new chapter in her career as a historian at the Major Command level, her legacy at Team McChord endures. With a heart full of gratitude and memories, she bids farewell to the 62d AW, knowing that her contributions will forever be woven into the fabric of its history.



“I’m just very thankful that I could be a part of this wing,” said Lasley. “I will take all the memories with me and be so thankful that I could cut my teeth as a historian at this office. I’m going to miss the people and having a front row seat to some of the greatest airlift.”



Lasley's hard work is not just about documenting the past and present, it's about honoring the men and women who have served and ensuring their sacrifices and boundless courage are never forgotten.

