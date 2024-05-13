Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea.

    DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea

    Photo By Juanita White | May 14-15, 2024, DSCA Director Jim Hursch visited the Republic of Korea to meet with...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2024

    Story by Juanita White 

    Defense Security Cooperation Agency

    May 14-15, 2024, DSCA Director Jim Hursch visited the Republic of Korea (ROK) to meet with U.S. and partner nation senior leaders and Korean defense industry.

    Here are readouts of his visit:

    On May 13, 2024, I met with U.S. Ambassador Phillip S. Goldberg to discuss critical security cooperation issues and how DSCA translates U.S. national defense strategy into actionable deliverables in support of our warfighters to further strengthen our Alliance with ROK. I then met with the ROK Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister SEOK, Jong-gun, and Ministry of National Defense Vice Minister KIM, Seon-ho to discuss bilateral security cooperation issues between our two countries. I also participated in a roundtable discussion with the American Chamber of Commerce Korea Aerospace & Defense and received a briefing from ROK’s Hanwha Aerospace Corporation.

    These meetings reinforce the Secretary of Defense’s guidance, as outlined in the November 2023 Security Consultative Meeting, that our commitment to ROK remains ironclad and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    On May 14, 2024, I visited the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)’s Sacheon production facility for a familiarization tour and office call with President & CEO KANG, Goo-young. During the visit, I emphasized transparency in communication when foreign-made aircraft require U.S. weapons systems or Foreign Military Sales components for integration, leaving time for the U.S. export control process. While our Interagency partners expedite the process whenever possible, due diligence is key to ensure we do it right, the first time. This visit underscores DSCA’s commitment to support the U.S. defense industry and defense industry of our allies and partners by ensuring successful outcomes for Foreign Military Sales/Direct Commercial Sale hybrid products.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 11:28
    Story ID: 471332
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea., by Juanita White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DSCA Director Visit to the Republic of Korea
    DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea
    DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea
    DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea
    DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea
    DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT