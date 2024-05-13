DSCA Director Jim Hursch visits the Republic of Korea.

Photo By Juanita White | May 14-15, 2024, DSCA Director Jim Hursch visited the Republic of Korea to meet with...... read more read more Photo By Juanita White | May 14-15, 2024, DSCA Director Jim Hursch visited the Republic of Korea to meet with U.S. and partner nation senior leaders and Korean defense industry. The Department of Defense is strengthening deterrence and modernizing the U.S.-ROK alliance through regular bilateral consultations, exercises, and strategic asset deployments to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond. see less | View Image Page

May 14-15, 2024, DSCA Director Jim Hursch visited the Republic of Korea (ROK) to meet with U.S. and partner nation senior leaders and Korean defense industry.



Here are readouts of his visit:



On May 13, 2024, I met with U.S. Ambassador Phillip S. Goldberg to discuss critical security cooperation issues and how DSCA translates U.S. national defense strategy into actionable deliverables in support of our warfighters to further strengthen our Alliance with ROK. I then met with the ROK Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister SEOK, Jong-gun, and Ministry of National Defense Vice Minister KIM, Seon-ho to discuss bilateral security cooperation issues between our two countries. I also participated in a roundtable discussion with the American Chamber of Commerce Korea Aerospace & Defense and received a briefing from ROK’s Hanwha Aerospace Corporation.



These meetings reinforce the Secretary of Defense’s guidance, as outlined in the November 2023 Security Consultative Meeting, that our commitment to ROK remains ironclad and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



On May 14, 2024, I visited the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)’s Sacheon production facility for a familiarization tour and office call with President & CEO KANG, Goo-young. During the visit, I emphasized transparency in communication when foreign-made aircraft require U.S. weapons systems or Foreign Military Sales components for integration, leaving time for the U.S. export control process. While our Interagency partners expedite the process whenever possible, due diligence is key to ensure we do it right, the first time. This visit underscores DSCA’s commitment to support the U.S. defense industry and defense industry of our allies and partners by ensuring successful outcomes for Foreign Military Sales/Direct Commercial Sale hybrid products.