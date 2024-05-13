USAFE-AFAFRICA announces 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Winners of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Winners of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year receive a brass-plated eagle as their award during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. The winners took a tour of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, participated in a professional development seminar and a question and answer panel with local command chiefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa proudly unveiled the names of their 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023 in a ceremony held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024.



These individuals were chosen for their outstanding leadership, exemplary job performance, active participation in their communities, and remarkable personal achievements.



An Air Force selection board convened at the Air Force Personnel Center to deliberate over 36 nominees from various commands, reporting units, field operating agencies, and Headquarters Air Force, ultimately selecting the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for the Air Force.



The USAFE-AFAFRICA 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023:



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Leslie Brewster, 48th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Medical Group, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom



​​Non-commissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Schwartz, 48th Force Support Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom



Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Blake Fagan, 435th Contingency Response Squadron, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany



First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Mark Silva, 86th Mission Support Group, 86th Air Base Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany



Base Honor Guard Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Kirsten Minus, 52nd Maintenance Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany



Base Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year: Staff Sgt. Gladiola Hamid, 786th Force Support Squadron, 86th Air Base Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany



Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. James Hughes, 701st Munitions Support Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Sylvester Fernandez de Castro, 420th Air Base Squadron, Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom



Civilian Category I of the Year: Mr. Orhan Bayik, 39th Medical Group, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik, Turkey



Civilian Category II of the Year (Non-Supervisory): Ms. Jara Zanut, 31st Contracting Squadron, 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano, Italy



Civilian Category II of the Year (Supervisory): Mr. Wolfgang Diehl, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, 86th Air Base Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany



Civilian Category III of the Year (Non-Supervisory): Mr. Skylar Peterson, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom



Civilian Category III of the Year (Supervisory): Mrs. Johanna Smedley, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom



Civilian Category IV of the Year (Non-Supervisory): Mr. Benjamin R. Ritzema, Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection (A4), United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Ramstein, Germany



Civilian Category IV of the Year (Supervisory): Mrs. Jennifer Gerena, 423rd Force Support Squadron, 501 Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom



Key Spouse of the Year: Dr. Camille Naaktgeboren, 86th Operations Support Squadron, 86th Air Base Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany