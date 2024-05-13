Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA announces 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    05.14.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa proudly unveiled the names of their 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023 in a ceremony held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024.

    These individuals were chosen for their outstanding leadership, exemplary job performance, active participation in their communities, and remarkable personal achievements.

    An Air Force selection board convened at the Air Force Personnel Center to deliberate over 36 nominees from various commands, reporting units, field operating agencies, and Headquarters Air Force, ultimately selecting the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for the Air Force.

    The USAFE-AFAFRICA 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023:

    Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Leslie Brewster, 48th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Medical Group, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom

    ​​Non-commissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Schwartz, 48th Force Support Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom

    Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Blake Fagan, 435th Contingency Response Squadron, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Mark Silva, 86th Mission Support Group, 86th Air Base Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    Base Honor Guard Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Kirsten Minus, 52nd Maintenance Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany

    Base Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year: Staff Sgt. Gladiola Hamid, 786th Force Support Squadron, 86th Air Base Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. James Hughes, 701st Munitions Support Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany

    Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Sylvester Fernandez de Castro, 420th Air Base Squadron, Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom

    Civilian Category I of the Year: Mr. Orhan Bayik, 39th Medical Group, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik, Turkey

    Civilian Category II of the Year (Non-Supervisory): Ms. Jara Zanut, 31st Contracting Squadron, 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano, Italy

    Civilian Category II of the Year (Supervisory): Mr. Wolfgang Diehl, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, 86th Air Base Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    Civilian Category III of the Year (Non-Supervisory): Mr. Skylar Peterson, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom

    Civilian Category III of the Year (Supervisory): Mrs. Johanna Smedley, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom

    Civilian Category IV of the Year (Non-Supervisory): Mr. Benjamin R. Ritzema, Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection (A4), United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Ramstein, Germany

    Civilian Category IV of the Year (Supervisory): Mrs. Jennifer Gerena, 423rd Force Support Squadron, 501 Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom

    Key Spouse of the Year: Dr. Camille Naaktgeboren, 86th Operations Support Squadron, 86th Air Base Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 10:40
    Story ID: 471326
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE
